Nobody knows what will happen: Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges 1,700 points amid uncertainty over election results





Pakistan General Elections 2024: The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE-100 index fell by 1,700 points on Friday amid uncertainty over the general election results. The slow announcement of results gave a surprising lead to independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of the disqualified and imprisoned former prime minister. The results of Pakistan's general elections have not yet been announced, although voting ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The delay in announcing the winner of the elections prompted Imran Khan's PTI to claim that attempts were being made to change the poll results which were in their favor. A renowned financial analyst attributed the fall in the KSE-100 index to investors preferring to sell rather than buy in an unclear post-election scenario. No one knows what will happen or who will form the next government. We therefore understand the reaction of investors today, said Hammad Zafar of Topline Securities. Markets then recovered marginally by 2.68 percent to settle at 62,423.60 points from the previous close of 64,143.87 at noon. Zafar Paracha, president of the Pakistan Forex Association, said markets were expecting Nawaz Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League to win the elections because of all the talk leading up to the elections, but the results were clearly playing out in a different meaning. Imran Khans PTI expects a historic victory for the party due to the historic outpouring of support. Another analyst said markets would rally once the results were confirmed. Right now, everything that's happening is temporary, the analyst said. The PTI also claimed that the results were rigged and the overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan was stolen. Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres asked political leaders and people of Pakistan to remain calm. I continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan, including the general elections that took place today. I am also concerned about reports of incidents of violence and casualties, as well as the suspension of mobile communications services, he said. Also read: Pakistanis protect your vote: Imran Khans PTI says results were withheld due to party's historic victory

