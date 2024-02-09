



TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday as Tokyo's benchmark index momentarily touched a 34-year high while many regional markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5% to 37,029.91, retreating from earlier gains. Investors were encouraged by remarks from Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, who suggested the central bank would maintain its accommodative monetary policy even after ending its current negative benchmark rate. Nikkei 225 at 34-year high Thursday. Some issues benefited from previous days' earnings reports, including SoftBank Group Corp. which jumped 10% after posting a quarterly profit following a year of red ink. But Nissan shares plunged 11% after announcing a decline in profits. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,652.40. The Thai SET edged up 0.1%. U.S. stocks rose Thursday on signs that the labor market remains remarkably strong. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 4,997.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also set an all-time high after gaining 0.1% to 38,726.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% to 15,793.71. During the day, the S&P 500 briefly rose above the 5,000 level for the first time. Such milestones don't mean much in a market that's supposed to be driven by math and dollars and cents. But it can offer a psychological boost to a market that can often also move on emotion. “It wasn't that long ago that everyone on TV was telling us about a bear market and a recession almost certain,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. The U.S. economy has outperformed recession expectations, and the latest show of strength came from a report showing a decline in the number of workers. applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This figure remains low compared to history, even if layoffs at Google head quarter, Macys and other major companies have recently gained attention. In previous months, such a report could have hurt the stock market due to concerns that it would lead to a longer wait for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. But investors have come to believe that good economic news is good for stocks because it will generate profits for companies. The latest round of earnings reports from major U.S. companies also kept the stock market generally mixed. The Walt Disney Company. jumped 11.5% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. It has benefited from cost reductions and growth in its theme parks. Ralph Lauren was another winner, rising 16.8% after its profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. It said it recorded strong holiday sales around the world, led by Asia. U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings, a U.K.-based semiconductor company, soared 47.9% after also beating analysts' expectations. Helping to offset those gains was PayPal, which fell 11.2% even though it reported a higher-than-expected profit. He gave a forecast of expected profits for 2024 that fell short of analysts. S&P Global was also one of the heaviest weightings in the S&P 500 and fell 5% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected. Community Bank of New York had another zigzag day and went from an initial loss of almost 10% to a gain and back to a loss of 6.5%. Its stock has fallen nearly 60% since it shocked banking investors with a surprise loss last week, and Moody's downgraded its credit rating to speculative status earlier this week. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.12% Wednesday evening to 4.15%. Traders heeded warnings from the Federal Reserve that its first rate cut after years of rapid hikes wouldn't come soon, sending the yield higher this month. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 11 cents to $76.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 19 cents to $81.44 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 149.42 Japanese yen from 149.32 yen. The euro costs $1.0774, up from $1.0780. ___ AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/capital-region/ap-top-news/2024/02/08/stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mostly-higher-as-sp-500-nears-the-5000-level-for-the-1st-time

