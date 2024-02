Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor during the morning at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, in New York on January 31, 2024. Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images Stocks rose Friday as the government said December inflation was still lower than initially reported, and the S&P 500 rose above the 5,000 level, after briefly surpassing the historic mark on Thursday. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly by 7 points, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%. Over the week, the S&P is up 0.9%, while the star stocks Dow and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% and 1.4% respectively. A strong earnings season, falling inflation data and a resilient economy have fueled the market's rally through 2024, setting stocks up for a fifth straight week of gains. This also propelled the S&P above the 5,000 level after breaking through during Thursday's session. THE S&P500 crossed 4,000 for the first time in April 2021. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon S&P500 “On the surface, there is no difference between 5,000 and 4,999, but these big round numbers have psychological meaning for investors,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. “As we have seen throughout history, those who are the ones willing to hold on during tough times are usually rewarded in the end, this time was no different.” A downward revision to the consumer price index in December also improved confidence after the government adjusted the figure to a 0.2% increase, down from a 0.3% increase initially announced. Core inflation figures, excluding food and energy, remained the same. Treasury yields briefly fell after the revised figures were released. January CPI figures will be due next week. Megacap tech stocks rose again on Friday, contributing to the S&P's advance above 5,000. Nvidia and Alphabet added about 1% each. Cloud Flare skyrocketed 18% on strong earnings and boosted the broader cloud sector in tandem. Somewhere else, PepsiCo fell 2% on mixed results, while Interactive Take-Two fell 8% on a disappointing outlook. Pinterest fell 9% after issuing weaker-than-expected guidance and missing revenue estimates. A total of 337 S&P companies reported quarterly results, 77% of which surprised to the upside on earnings, according to FactSet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/08/stock-market-today-live-updates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos