SOLIZE Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange | VoxelMatters





Company SOLISEa pioneering provider of industrial 3D printing services in Japan, went public and was listed on the stock exchange. Standard market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on February 7, 2024 (stock code: 5871). SOLISER is a global product development engineering partner company that uses digital technologies such as 3D printing technology to innovate in digital manufacturing. Ahead of its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, SOLIZE announced that it would generate revenue of 19.8 billion yen (approximately $132 million) in 2023 (as of December 31, 2023), up 11.2% year-on-year. compared to the previous year. This is based on the group's two main revenue segments: design activity and manufacturing activity. SOLIZE's main customers are mainly in the automobile industry, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd., which accounted for approximately 20% of consolidated sales in the previous fiscal year. Last September, the company revealed that HP Jet Fusion 3D printed products manufactured by SOLIZE had been adopted for automatic transmission (AT) oil cooler lines, which are installed as a true optional part for the " LEXUS LC500. These are manufactured and sold by Toyota Motor Corporation (hereinafter Toyota). This is the first case in Japan where a 3D printed product is adopted as a true optional part by a domestic automaker. Additionally, SOLIZE was registered as an authorized supplier to Toyota for the first time as a parts manufacturer supplying 3D printed parts. Anticipating continued expansion of investment and development, the company plans to provide support in cutting-edge areas such as fleet electrification and comprehensive contract design assistance for both indoor and outdoor areas, where outsourcing is increasing. Additionally, SOLIZE reports that applications and demand for additive manufacturing are expanding. In addition to classic prototype applications, final part applications for small-volume mass production are gaining ground. With its long experience, the company provides technical support from the upstream process to the final stage of using 3D printers. SOLIZE has contributed to the expansion of the 3D printer market in Japan and this year the company plans to continue on this path. The company's manufacturing activity is based on 3D printing technology and knowledge accumulated over more than 30 years. Using this know-how and its in-house modeling equipment (including 3D printers), SOLIZE offers assessment and verification in product development. The company also provides prototype parts used in production and mass production of parts used in final products. It provides support services for the development of new materials and the introduction of additive manufacturing technologies. SOLIZE is also a seller of 3D printer hardware, including HP and 3D Systems machines, and offers maintenance services. According to SOLIZE, demand for 3D printers and related maintenance services is increasing and manufacturing activity is expanding. In fiscal 2023 (ending December 2023), revenue from the manufacturing business is expected to be 3,749 million yen (approximately US$25 million), up 8.5% year-on-year. compared to the previous financial year.

