NEW YORK — US stocks are at record highs on Friday, poised to close out another winning week in their stunning rally since Halloween.

THE & The P 500 was up 0.3% in afternoon trading and could end the day above the 5,000 level for the first time after briefly breaching it on Thursday. He's heading into his 14th winning week in the last 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points, or 0.3%, a day after hitting its latest all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.9% to within 0.8% of its 2021 record high as of 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Wall Street's rally began with hopes that slowing inflation would prompt the Federal Reserve to ease pressure by cutting interest rates. Lately, such cuts appear to be coming later than expected as reports continue to show a remarkably strong economy. But that strength has in turn raised expectations for corporate profits, supporting stocks.

Cloudflare was the latest company to soar after reporting higher profits than analysts expected for its latest quarter. The cloud services company jumped 22.3% after reporting it signed both its biggest new customer and its biggest renewal ever, despite an overall economic environment that remains difficult to predict.

Big tech stocks did the heavy lifting in most markets, as they have for more than a year, in part because of the madness around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon were three of the most powerful forces that raised the S & P500 after each increase of at least 1%.

They helped offset a 2.8% drop in PepsiCo, which reported lower revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. He said growth is slowing because customers are returning to their pre-pandemic snacking and other behaviors.

Expedia fell 19% despite a higher-than-expected profit. Analysts pointed to some of the company's forecasts for metrics for the first three months of 2024 that point to slowing bookings growth. The company also announced that a new CEO, Ariane Gorin, will take over in May.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto and other video games, fell 8.5% after reporting weaker-than-expected profit. It also reduced its earnings forecast for its financial year, which ends at the end of March.

Profits were much better than expected for large companies in the South & P 500 this reporting season, which passed the halfway mark this week.

That contributed to optimism on Wall Street, but contrarians say it could have gone too far and pushed stocks too high.

Traders are turning to riskier investments at a fast enough pace that a contrarian measure taken by Bank of America leans more toward selling than buying, although not at compelling levels . The metric measures the extent of fear and greed in the market and suggests buying in October, when fear was at a compelling level.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose slightly, but the moves were calmer than earlier this month, when they jumped as traders forcefully pushed back their rate cut forecasts.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.15% to 4.19% Thursday evening.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed. In Asia, several markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% after hitting a 34-year high earlier in the day.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.