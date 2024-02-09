Dumping of oil and gas stocks improves investment returns: new report





Traders on the floor react before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020 … [+] At New York. AFP via Getty Images Investments in oil, gas and coal have underperformed the broader stock market over the past 10 years, while portfolios that have completely avoided fossil fuel investments have outperformed, revealed a new report from an independent, nonprofit economic organization. By examining a series of major stock market indices, researchers at Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) in Ohio found that, overall, a $10,000 investment resulted in both significantly lower growth and higher risk in passive funds including fossil fuels, over periods of five and ten years. Even accounting for the energy crisis and the price spike following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the researchers found that eliminating oil, gas, and coal stocks from portfolios proved a winning investment strategy in the medium and long term. The findings, released Thursday, cast a chill on the conventional wisdom that fossil fuel stocks are a safe bet, Connor Chung, a research associate at IEEFA, told me. There was a time when fossil fuels were responsible for much of the performance of the broader markets,” Chung says. “This era continues to shape the worldview of many investors, even as markets today tell a radically different story. » < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “Fiduciaries need a wake-up call,” he continues. “Climate risk is a financial risk, and few sectors illustrate this better than fossil fuels. One of the goals of this report is to help investors understand the extent to which the traditional energy sector has collapsed. “ Recent decades have seen a rapid decline in the fortunes of the fossil fuel sector, which in 1980 accounted for about 30% of the weight of the S&P 500 index, but now represents only 3.9%. . Despite this, the sector's underperformance continues to exert a significant drag on stock markets, the researchers found, noting that the energy sector has lagged the performance of the S&P 500 for eight of the ten years between 2012 and 2021, and placed dead last in five of those years. Chart showing the value of $10,000 invested in 2014. A comparison between fossil fuels … [+] Industry returns and those of the broader S&P 500 show that oil, gas and coal are lagging. JEFA The report notes that much of the optimism placed in fossil fuels in recent years has been tied not to their stability, but to their volatility, depending on unpredictable crises and bad actors to cause shocks to the system. With increasing competition from less volatile and cheaper renewable energy sources, hydrocarbon producers may find it increasingly difficult to deliver managed shareholder value. Additionally, the authors warn that a growing spectrum of material risks ranges from physical risk in the form of increased flooding to legal risk due to rising tide of climate litigation around the worldThe long-term outlook for investments in oil, coal and gas looks even bleaker. Conventional investment theories are therefore turned upside down. “The era of stable, blue-chip returns from the fossil fuel sector is long gone,” says Dan Cohn, IEEFA researcher and co-author of the report. Today, all major investment companies have developed investment products with sustainable mandates. These mandates reflect the underperformance of the fossil fuel sectors, its negative long-term outlook and the growing demand for investment products containing significantly less or no fossil fuels. While recognizing that “past results do not guarantee future results,” IEEFA issues a new warning to investors still weighing the pros and cons of oil, gas and coal. Disruption and destabilization of fossil fuel markets, competition from renewable energy, electrification of transportation and growing investor awareness of financial risks linked to climate change are pushing investors to reevaluate the place of fossil fuels in their portfolio, says Chung. As the economies of the past and the future collide, the fossil fuel sector is not ready to meet the challenges of the decades to come. Investors have a responsibility to act.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2024/02/09/dumping-oil-and-gas-stocks-improves-investment-returns-new-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos