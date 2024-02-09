Stock market today: Wall Street hits its final milestone as the S&P 500 closes above 5,000





NEW YORK (AP) Further gains for U.S. stocks Friday propelled Wall Street to its latest record, milestone and winning week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and ended a day above the 5,000 level for the first time. It was the 10th record high in less than a month for the index, which closed its 14th winning week in the last 15 to continue an adventure that started around Halloween. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2% to within 0.4% of its own all-time high, set in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged a day after setting its own latest record. It slipped 54 points, or 0.1%. Milestones like the S&P 500 at 5,000 don't carry much weight for a market that's supposed to move based on hard numbers like interest rates, earnings and revenues. But they can energize the animal spirit of a market that can also be prone to emotional movements. Wall Street's rally began with hopes that slowing inflation would take hold Federal Reserve reduce pressure by reducing interest rates. Lately, such cuts appear to be coming later than expected as reports continue to show a remarkably strong economy. But that strength has in turn raised expectations for corporate profits, supporting stocks.

Cloudflare was the latest company to soar after reporting higher profits than analysts expected for its latest quarter. The cloud services company jumped 19.5% after reporting it signed both its biggest new customer and its biggest renewal ever, despite an overall economic environment that remains difficult to predict. Stocks of big tech companies did the heavy lifting in most markets, as they have for more than a year, in part because of the madness around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon were the three most powerful forces driving the S&P 500 higher after each rising at least 1.6%. They helped to offset a drop of 3.6% for PepsiCo, which reported revenue for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected. He said growth is slowing because customers are returning to their pre-pandemic snacking and other behaviors. Expedia fell 17.8% despite a higher-than-expected profit. The company gave forecasts for the first three months of 2024 that analysts said pointed to a slowdown in bookings growth. The company also announced that a new CEO, Ariane Gorin, will take over in May. Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto and other video games, fell 8.7% after reporting weaker-than-expected profit. It also reduced its earnings forecast for its financial year, which ends at the end of March.

Overall, the S&P 500 rose 28.70 points to 5,026.61. The Dow slipped 54.64 to 38,671.69 and the Nasdaq gained 196.95 to 15,990.66. Profits have been largely better than expected for the S&P 500's big companies during this reporting season, which is about two-thirds complete. That's usually the case, but this time more companies than usual are doing it, according to FactSet. That has contributed to optimism on Wall Street, but contrarians say it may have gone too far and taken stocks to overpriced highs. Traders are turning to riskier investments at a fast enough pace that a contrarian measure taken by Bank of America leans more toward selling than buying, although not at compelling levels . The metric measures the extent of fear and greed in the market and suggests buying in October, when fear was at a compelling level. In the bond market, Treasury yields rose slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.15% to 4.16% Thursday evening.

But the moves were much quieter than earlier this month, when the 10-year yield jumped 3.85% as traders forcefully pushed back their rate cut forecasts. It's an encouraging signal that the stock market can continue to make highs as expectations of an imminent interest rate cut fade, especially after the market appeared to move solely on such predictions. A less emotional market is a positive sign, although investors must fight the complacency that is a natural reaction to such a strong and steady uptrend, said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide. On foreign stock markets, the indices were mostly slightly lower. In Asia, several markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% after hitting a 34-year high earlier in the day.

