S&P/TSX Composite Index Rises, US Stock Markets Mixed as S&P 500 Posts New Record | National Affairs

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a modest gain Friday, while U.S. markets were mixed, but the S&P 500 topped 5,000 points for the first time.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 89.96 points at 21,009.60.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.64 points to 38,671.69. The S&P 500 index rose 28.70 points to 5,026.61, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 196.95 points to 15,990.66, gaining 1.25 percent.
On the S&P 500, technology and consumer discretionary were among the leading sectors, but other areas such as financials, healthcare and utilities were also strong, said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones . She said it was a positive sign.
This idea that we're expanding market participation a little bit is starting, I think, to show signs of life, she said.
“We're probably just at the beginning, because where we haven't really seen a pick-up in participation is in other parts of the market cap spectrum, so small caps, and even midcaps, have lagged to some extent this year,” Mahajan added.
“So we think there could be some recovery or catch-up in those segments of the market, especially if we continue to see a resilient economy.”
U.S. markets have risen more or less in a straight line since October, Mahajan said.
A period of consolidation is possible at some point, she said, given how strong and prolonged markets are.
But such a period would be more of a buying opportunity ahead of further gains than a marker of a new period, she said.
In Canada, the latest jobs report showed the economy added 37,000 jobs in January while the unemployment rate fell for the first time since December 2022.
The Bank of Canada will continue to be patient in waiting for the right time to start cutting rates, Mahajan said.
But keep in mind the difference between the United States and Canada, she stressed. The Canadian economy has already shown signs of slowing. The U.S. economy continues to maintain above-trend growth.
The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting emissions in June, she said, but if one cuts first, it will likely be the central bank north of the border due to of the slowdown in the economy.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.31 US cents, compared to 74.26 US cents on Thursday.
The March crude contract was up 62 cents at US$76.84 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$9.20 at US$2,038.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2 cents at US$3.68 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 9, 2024.
