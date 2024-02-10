Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday, February 9
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. S&P 5000
THE S&P500 broke the 5,000 mark for the first time in the final minutes of trading on Thursday, but came back to close at a record 4,997.91. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average also notched a new record, closing at 38,726.33. Despite the new milestones, gains for each of the major indexes were quite modest, at just 0.06% for the S&P, 0.13% for the Dow Jones and 0.24% for the Dow Jones. Nasdaq Composite. Each index is in positive territory for the week preceding the last trading session of the period. Follow live market updates.
2. PIN + PEP
Pepsi bottles with new and old logos are seen at a grocery store in Las Vegas, the United States, November 17, 2023.
Jakub Porzycki | Nuphoto | Getty Images
Another pair of earnings reports were released in the last 18 hours: Pinterest And PepsiCo. Pinterest reported its fourth-quarter results after the bell on Thursday, issuing weaker-than-expected guidance and reporting disappointing revenue. The stock initially fell after hours, but recovered a bit after the social media platform announced a new partnership with Google. Pepsi reported its fourth-quarter results before the bell Friday morning, beating profit estimates but revealing a slight year-over-year revenue decline. Rising prices helped support organic revenues, but contributed to lower volumes as buyers watch their wallets.
3. Goodbye “Bard”
Google is renaming its artificial intelligence chatbot, formerly called Bard, in its latest investment in AI. The chatbot will now be called Gemini and will be available from Thursday in an application dedicated to Android users. (iPhone users can access Gemini through the Google app on iOS.) And for power users, there's now a subscription option to Google's most powerful AI model, called Gemini Ultra 1.0, to $19.99 per month. Google is looking to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT, whose popularity soared last year and has Wall Street talking about big language models.
4. Price of hot chocolate
Workers collect dry cocoa beans in front of the store of a cocoa cooperative in the village of Hermankono, November 14, 2023.
Sia Kambou | Afp | Getty Images
Cocoa prices are at historic records after bad weather hurt West African crop yields. Three-quarters of global cocoa production comes from the region, notably Ghana and Ivory Coast, where the El Nino weather phenomenon has caused drier temperatures. Cocoa futures hit an intraday record of $5,874 per metric ton on Thursday, up more than $1,000, or nearly 40 percent, since the start of the year.
5. Level up
Delta's new Sky Club airport lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Leslie Josephs/CNBC
The airport lounge becomes more exclusive to Delta Airlines. The carrier is introducing a “premium” tier of lounges, starting with a 38,000-square-foot location at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, featuring a full-service restaurant and “wellness” areas » which will open in June. It's a solution to the problem of overcrowding in airport lounges as more and more travelers rack up credit card rewards, flight upgrades or status. As demand for travel persists, airlines are trying to find the right balance between growing membership while maintaining benefits. Delta did not specify what would give travelers access to premier lounges. It will open other high-end salons in Boston and Los Angeles later this year.
CNBC's Samantha Subin, Yun Li, Jonathan Vanian, Amelia Lucas, Hayden Field, Spencer Kimball and Leslie Josephs contributed to this report.
