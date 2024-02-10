Mainland China Stock Exchanges Issue First Guidelines on Corporate Sustainability Disclosure

Companies listed on the BSE, which are mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, are also encouraged to submit sustainability reports voluntarily rather than being required to do so.

The publication of the guidelines aimed to standardize the disclosure of information of listed companies regarding sustainable development, guiding listed companies to put the concept of sustainability into practice and promote high-quality development of listed companies, BSE said in a statement explaining the background of the guidelines.

The guidelines encourage companies listed on the three stock exchanges to analyze and disclose their sustainability-related information based on a framework comprising four main areas: governance, strategy, risk management, as well as measures and targets to help investors and key stakeholders to fully understand their actions regarding sustainable development. development.

In terms of environmental information disclosure, the SSE and SZSE have introduced key topics, including biodiversity and the circular economy, and strengthened the requirements for listed companies to disclose environmental information. disclose their carbon emissions . In addition to disclosing their governance and strategies related to climate change, companies must also disclose what they are doing regarding climate adaptation, transition plans, total greenhouse gas emissions, measures reduction of emissions and opportunities linked to carbon neutrality.

The guidelines also require companies to disclose in their sustainability reports what they are doing to support China's national development strategies, such as rural revitalization and innovation-driven development.

Companies must also disclose their progress in combating corruption and unfair competition under the corporate governance disclosure category.

The release of these guidelines demonstrates mainland China's determination to improve its economic sustainability, combat climate change and environmental issues, and catch up with its global peers in ESG reporting.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) published a consultation paper last April proposing to require all listed companies to provide climate-related information in their ESG reports from January 1. Implementation was then delayed for a year to give issuers more time to become familiar. themselves with the new requirements.

The guidelines released on Thursday provide more relief for listed companies in mainland China, as those subject to the reporting requirement are not required to publish their sustainability reports for the 2025 calendar year until 30 April 2026.

The recently released guidelines are more flexible on climate-related disclosures and companies are also encouraged to disclose their indirect carbon emissions in the value chain, known as Scope 3 emissions. According to the HKEX proposal , these disclosures are mandatory after a two-year transition period.

According to SSE data, in 2023, 1,023 Shanghai-listed companies disclosed their corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, ESG reports or sustainability reports from the previous year, just under half of all publicly traded companies. .

We believe this document is crucial for [listed companies] which have not yet reported on sustainability and ESG, as a further proliferation of reporting requirements for all companies is expected, said Leo Ho, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets, referring to the new guidelines in a report released Friday.

Almost all STAR 50 constituent companies, more than 90% of SSE 180 constituent companies, and probably all dual-listed companies, have already published reports on CSR, ESG or sustainability, signaling the high level of preparedness of listed companies in mainland China, according to Daiwa.

However, it is likely that fewer than 500 listed companies will be covered by mandatory reporting requirements under the newly published guidelines, the report said.

We therefore believe that the disclosure burden for the A-share market in general is limited. However, some players may need to improve or refine disclosure in certain areas to meet the latest draft requirements, Ho said.