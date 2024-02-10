First line on air | Is the Indian stock market headed for a crash?





Along with the rise that added to the joy of investors during the Christmas week of 2023, the most cited index of Indian stock market activity, the Sensex, touched a record high of 77,240 on the last trading day of the year. But the 18 percent rise, over the nine months starting in April, means that this level only partially reflects the market frenzy. What's more remarkable is that the stock price surges that caused the market boom extend well beyond the 30 stocks that are included in the calculation of this index. Indexes capturing the price movements of more large- and mid-cap companies rose 34 and 36 percent during that period. Even small-cap companies as a group returned more than 21 percent. The broad base of the boom caused the S&P BSE 200 index, covering 200 selected companies, to rise by 23 percent while the S&P BSE 500 recorded a rise of 24 percent in the first nine months of the financial year. 2023-24. This cross-sectional boom reflects the fact that the inflow of investor capital into the market is of such magnitude that demand for shares cannot be satisfied by the traded and floating shares of simply better-known companies. In the event, the market capitalization of the Bombay Stock Exchange soared by 34%, from Rs 271.8 trillion in April 2023 to Rs 364.3 trillion in December. Although India's GDP growth has rebounded from the trough of 2020-21 and remained at comfortable levels, this alone cannot explain this surge in stock prices. In fact, the facts suggest the boom has gone too far. Read the full story here.

