What you need to know ahead of Tuesday's closely watched CPI inflation report

Key takeaways The consumer price index likely rose 2.9% in the year ending in January, the slowest year-over-year inflation since March 2021, forecasters predict.

Federal Reserve policymakers are closely watching inflation data to determine how soon and how quickly to cut the Fed's key interest rate.

Slowing inflation could help household budgets on two fronts: slowing the rise in prices and, if the Fed cuts rates, lowering borrowing costs on all types of loans whose interest is currently near their interest rates. highest levels in several decades. Forecasters expect Tuesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to provide good news regarding inflation. The CPI, a widely watched inflation gauge compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, likely rose 2.9% in the 12 months ending in January, the lowest in nearly three years, according to a survey of economists produced by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. Forecasters expect the January report to do more than erase an unwanted rise in inflation in December. This report, along with other inflation reports over the coming months, could be key in determining how soon and how quickly the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate. Recent reports have shown inflation at or near the Fed's target of a 2% annual rate, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said that he and other Fed policymakers Fed wanted to have more confidence that inflation had been brought under control before cutting rates. If the forecasts come true, the consumer price index could help boost this confidence. Lower energy prices and a slowdown in the rise in food prices could reduce the overall inflation rate, RBC economists said in a commentary. However, stubbornly high rent increases could prevent the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, from falling too far. This is important because policymakers view core inflation measures as a more reliable indicator of future inflation trends. Next week's data will be particularly crucial for financial markets seeking relief from the benchmark federal funds rate, which has been at a 23-year high since July. The Fed's rate hikes starting in March 2022 were intended to curb inflation, but they did so at the cost of raising interest rates to multi-decade highs on all types of loans. A majority of traders are currently betting that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates at its May meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, which forecasts Fed rate hikes based on trading data from Federal funds futures contracts. Fed watchers have been expecting rate cuts for months as inflation slowed, but they have been repeatedly disappointed. Powell and other Fed officials have said they are in no rush to make cuts since the economy is not yet buckling under the weight of high interest rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/what-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-closely-watched-cpi-inflation-report-8575435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos