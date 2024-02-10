Business
Next week's stock market outlook for FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks
What to expect from a selection of the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and other selected companies releasing next week:
- TUI hopes to show that consumers still prioritize travel
- Can NatWest put an eventful year in the rearview mirror?
- Heinekenvolumes expected to continue to struggle
|12 February
|No FTSE 350 journalists
*Events we will inform investors about.
TUI – Sophie Lund-Yates, Senior Equity Analyst
The number of customers and prices increased at TUI, leading to a strong increase in turnover over the entire year. Next week, we'll get a sense of whether consumers are still prioritizing travel and vacations. The groups expect demand to remain robust, with annual revenue expected to increase by at least 10% this year.
Last we heard, TUI was 56% sold out for winter bookings and we'd like to know where hotel occupancy and flight load factors (a measure of how full planes are) landed for the season.
We may also get more information on TUI's potential plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange. This proposal is being considered in favor of a single listing in Germany, but nothing has been confirmed.
NatWest Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
Next week's fourth quarter results will cap off what has been a turbulent year for NatWest. A series of public governance issues and a string of disappointing third quarter results in October mean the groups are trading at a discount to their nearest peer, Lloyds. Capital levels are expected to be in the middle of the targeted range, meaning buybacks could be considered. The size, scale and commentary on future distributions will be closely monitored, as will developments in default rates.
Net interest margins are always worth considering. The consensus is for a decline in the fourth quarter to around 2.83%, with the full-year figure expected to be in line with management expectations of above 3%. Deposit levels will be key, particularly the pace at which consumers move into longer-term accounts. Longer-term (and less profitable) accounts rose from 11% of deposits to 15% last October, with investors hoping to see a further increase at a much slower pace.
Heineken Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst
In a third quarter update, we saw Heinekens' revenue reach 8.0 billion, up 4.5% on an organic basis. This increase was driven by near-double-digit price increases, which more than offset a 4.2% decline in volumes. All major regions of the group saw their volumes decline, with the exception of the Americas where Brazil and Mexico reversed the trend.
Next week's full-year results are expected to paint a similar picture, and we expect volumes to continue to struggle. The economic slowdown in the Asia-Pacific region is really hampering performance, with little sign of improvement in the near term. Full-year guidance for mid-single-digit growth in underlying operating profits remains intact for 2023, but our focus will be on the group's outlook for the new year. Continued, steep price increases are hard for consumers to swallow, even for a sip of their favorite pint.
Unless otherwise noted, estimates constitute a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is no guarantee of the future. The value of investments rises and falls, so investors could suffer a loss.
This article does not constitute advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No opinion is given on the current or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own opinion on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting pre-research dealing, but HL has controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage the potential conflicts of interest presented by such transactions. Please see our full disclosure of non-independent research for more information.
