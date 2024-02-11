The stock market debate is trapped in the 90s, with both bullish and bearish comparisons.

GenZ fashion influencers aren't the only ones trying to channel the 1990s these days. Investors also see great relevance today in this decade of upheaval, renewal, technological acceleration and possible excess. The main stock market argument currently raging among the fiercest bears and the most giddy bulls revolves around which year in the 90s best corresponds to 2024. Market skeptics are busy pointing out what they see as parallels between today and 1999, the year of the 90s. the bull market went parabolic and confidence ran wild, creating excesses in behavior and valuation that culminated with the peak of the early 2000s and the collapse that followed over several years. Those who believe in the persistence of today's bull market place us in 1995. That year stands out in the annals of economic history for its flawless soft landing, when an aggressive Federal Reserve tightening campaign in 1994 ceded the gives way to a brief but essentially painless slowdown. , followed by modest rate cuts, a reacceleration, a recovery in productivity and five years of exceptional stock market returns. Nvidia vs. Cisco '99 The inescapable dominance of a half-dozen Nasdaq giants that propelled the S&P 500 above 5,000 for the first time by Friday is the focus of the '1999 redux' crowd . Graphs superimposing Nvidia's current strong and relentless rise with that of Cisco Systems in the late 1990s have been circulating for months. Last week, JP Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic argued that, in some ways, the S&P 500's extreme concentration in the top six stocks approaching 30% of total market value was more serious than that near from the 1999-2000 peak, given the somewhat lower profits of these stocks. contribution to the overall index profits today. Adding to this criticism are the loud and now ubiquitous laments about the power of the S&P 500 itself, allegedly due to passive flows into index funds and the self-reinforcing need of active stock pickers to chase the biggest stocks anymore. high. avoid being left behind. This echoes common complaints from 1999 that automatic flows into then-brand-new 401k plans, as well as momentum-seeking mutual funds such as Janus 20, artificially favored big, glamor stocks. Value-focused asset manager GMO released a study last week showing that the top ten S&P 500 stocks by size have handily beaten an equal-weighted pool of the other 490 for several years now. This is rare compared to the long stretch in history since 1957, with the ten largest companies lagging by an average of 2.4% per year. But the other period when the biggest hits consistently beat the pack was the late 1990s. The 1999 surge occurred in a late-cycle full-employment environment, when widespread enthusiasm around the promises of the Internet and mobile communications has fueled a boom in broadband investment and a skyrocketing valuation of companies geared toward all of it. The bears hear other echoes, too: Stocks came under severe scrutiny in late 1998, when Russia defaulted and big hedge funds went bankrupt, increasing stress in the financial system and forcing the Fed to adopt a more accommodating posture, even in a strong economy. Does this sound like the response to last year's regional mini-bank crisis, in which “high quality” secular growth stocks began to rapidly move away from more leveraged and more small? Evaluation, yesterday and today So, do they have good arguments? In broad terms, there are similarities with the AI ​​full employment boom and mega-cap dominance. But in terms of stock performance, the scale of valuation extremes, and general behavioral character, it doesn't seem close. It's a bit crazy that such talk is bubbling up when the Nasdaq Composite has yet to climb back to its highest level of November 2021, more than 26 months ago. In the 26 months ending December 31, 1999, the Nasdaq rose 150%. Even the top-performing Nasdaq 100 is only 8% above its peak at the end of 2021. Current valuation may be challenging, with the Nasdaq 100 at 26 times 12-month forward earnings. But it's not the same atmosphere as it was in 1999. Neither is Microsoft, a useful indicator given that it was the largest stock by market cap in December 1999 and today. Oh, and there were over 400 IPOs in 1999 and their average first-day price exceeded 90%, not exactly the cautious capital markets environment we know today, with its dearth of new issues and its general neglect of small-cap growth. actions. So the images from 1999 and today don't really match. But importantly, this does not mean that the market is free of risks or excesses and that it only has blue skies on the horizon. Observe that conditions don't look much like the biggest bubble in a lifetime, the one that led to a 75% crash in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 being dead money for 13 years doesn't mean much. Indications that we may be seeing some version of 1995 are somewhat encouraging, however, and go some way to explaining how the market has reacted to macroeconomic developments in recent months. The Fed, then and now The Fed's tightening campaign in 1994 caused a bond market crash, a few “financial accidents” like the Orange County, California, bankruptcy, and a corrective and treacherous stock market that punished small-cap and financial stocks. . But the real economy remained strong and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest cycle, much like the last two years. In early 1995, then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan suggested rhetorically that the next move might be a rate cut, and stocks soared at a near 45-degree angle all year, even though the Fed ultimately only made three small rate cuts. the rate peaking at 6% (even with the S&P 500 at a record high). The crucial turning point was Greenspan's conclusion that the labor market could remain tighter than previously thought without causing inflation to explode. That's pretty much how Fed Chairman Jerome Powell defined things today, although it's true that in 1995 inflation never became a problem, whereas this cycle surely was. Indeed, today the stock market is doing well, although expectations for the speed and magnitude of rate cuts this year have diminished. This fits the story. Ned Davis Research strategist Ed Clissold showed last week that stock performance has been much better in slow cycles of Fed easing than in fast cycles. The latter type usually occurs in a rapidly declining economy. The soft landing of 1995 was only a mid-cycle slowdown, after which labor productivity accelerated (against a constant backdrop of job cuts and restructuring at large companies, might I add). With a recent rise in manufacturing sector indicators, less stringent bank lending conditions, and an uptick in productivity late last year, this is a plausible way to view the recent economic phase. We experienced a similar situation between 2015 and 2016, shortly after the Fed attempted an initial rate hike and ended quantitative easing. Jurrien Timmer, head of global macro at Fidelity, compared the current S&P 500 rally from the October 2022 low to the mid-cycle downturn lows of 1995 and 2016, and the current trajectory is roughly where the other two were at a similar point. As enticing and compelling as all this is, it is worth noting that the stock market as a whole was more modestly valued in 1995 and investors' belief in technological disruption and aggressive capitalization of disruptors was then barely nascent. Netscape's IPO took place in the late summer of 1995, and those of us who covered its phenomenal reception were reduced to comparing it to Boston Chicken's debut a few years earlier, as the The category of “hot Internet IPOs” did not yet exist. Current setup It's fair to say that neither 1999 nor 1995 are perfect models. Common threads of both are visible today, although generally speaking the cyclical echoes and market action of 1995 might be easier to reach. As for the current market setup, the proven bull market continues to act as such, with the S&P 500 able to feed off a stronger-than-expected U.S. economy, a recovery in corporate earnings, yields of the Treasury still moderate within their limits. a three-month range and, yes, the headlong rush of Nvidia and associated mega-cap toys. The rare persistence and magnitude of this 14- or 15-week rally, 22% ahead of that period and at a new all-time high, is generally more a sign of long-term vitality than vulnerability. In the past, similar stocks have typically continued higher over a period of months, even as the odds of a short-term pause or reset have increased. The gang isn't doing much wrong at this point. Reactions to unexpected earnings increases are stronger than the norm, and the recovery is broader than most people give it credit for. (Industrial sectors are leading, the equal-weighted S&P index is up 19% from October, and there were 204 new 52-week highs on the NYSE Friday, along with 24 new lows.) The stock burning dynamic actions, however, was triggered. some tactical alarms, with the Goldman Sachs trading desk noting a decent chance of a near-term turnaround in this cohort on Friday. The S&P 500 uptrend has been targeting the 5,050 area as an immediate high point for weeks, and it's almost there.