Bulls fight challengers for control of the stock market

Signs of weakness are evident but have little impact so far

The US stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 SPX Index, continues its wonderfully strong uptrend. Once again, the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100 QQQ Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA are all hitting record highs, although many stocks are lagging. The Russell 2000 IWM, for example, is well below its all-time highs. But if you own the S&P 500 or index-linked options, then the chart is bullish and a basic bullish position is still justified. Some warning signs are starting to appear (deterioration in market breadth for example), but they have not yet generated confirmed sell signals, for the most part.

The S&P 500 chart has support at 4,850 (last week's low) and stronger support at 4,800. There is major support at 4,600, although a pullback towards that level would be somewhat concerning, simply because that it is more than 300 points below current levels.

There is no traditional resistance, as the S&P 500 trades at all-time highs. In fact, the index has almost touched its +4 “Modified Bollinger Band” again yesterday. A close above this band would stop the “classic” mBB sell signal (small green “s” on the attached SPX chart). We do not trade these “classic” signals, preferring to wait for a more complete setup of the McMillan Volatility Band sell signal, which has not happened. If the S&P 500 closes above +4 Tape, this would reset the whole process and the generation of a new sell signal should start again.

Equity-only put-call ratios have generally moved sideways over the past few weeks and are now trending lower again. They are very close to the lower edges of their charts, i.e. in overbought territory. This is not the ideal place for a buy signal to take place, but as long as the trend is down, it is generally a bullish sign for stocks. The latest downturn is marked with a little “b” on the accompanying charts, simply because it came from such a low level on the chart. These ratios will only be bearish if they start to rise, which simply hasn't been the case.

Market breadth has been weak and breadth oscillators are on sell signals. This has been the case even with the S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs. A related indicator, Cumulative Volume Breadth, also shows negative divergence.

New highs on the New York Stock Exchange continued to exceed new lows, except for one day, so this indicator remains positive. This buy signal would be stopped if, on the NYSE, new lows exceeded the new highs for two consecutive days.

VIX volatility has remained at low levels and as long as that remains the case, it is not a problem for the stock market. The VIX buy signal trend remains in place. The VIX's 200-day moving average is at 15.20, and a close above that level would be the first sign of trouble. So far this has not happened.

The construction of volatility derivatives also continues to paint a bullish picture for the stock market. The term structures of the VIX futures and CBOE Volatility Indexes (VX00) continue to rise, which is bullish for stocks.

We continue to maintain a central bullish position and will trade other confirmed signals around this central position. Additionally, we re-initiate calls for higher strikes when they become deep enough in price.

Market Snapshot: Significant Divergence

There is a growing divergence between the magnitude of cumulative volumes and the S&P 500. In other words, the index is making new all-time highs, but the CVB is not. The CVB is simply the running daily total of “volume increasing minus volume decreasing.” There are two uses of the CVB: The first is when the CVB hits a new all-time high before the S&P 500. Then the index follows normally. We exchanged this positive signal last fall.

However, there is also a negative signal. When the S&P 500 hits new all-time highs and CVB lags, it's a warning sign for the stock market. However, this negative divergence can last for a long time – it is not an immediate sell signal. There is currently a negative divergence, as shown in the attached chart.

On the right side, we can see that the CVB last hit a new all-time high in late December, and it has since fallen back while the S&P 500 has made a series of new all-time highs.

The way we usually interpret this is: don't ignore any sell signal while this divergence is in place. For example, in the market commentary above, we noted that there is now a Width Oscillator Sell signal. Usually, we would be somewhat wary of signals from width oscillators as they have seen a number of swings in the past. However, since there is a negative divergence with CVB, we will act on this broad oscillator sell signal.

Buy 1 SPY Mar (1st) put at the money: We will stop this trade if the width oscillators strengthen and return to an overbought state.

New Recommendation: MVB Potential Sell Signal: This recommendation is repeated from last week. It seems very unlikely that this will be confirmed, but we'll keep it open, just in case. A modified “classic” Bollinger Band sell signal has occurred. We do not trade them, but we will trade a McMillan Volatility Band sell signal if confirmed. Specifically, this would be confirmed if the S&P 500 traded at 4,824 or lower. This price is fixed, so it stays there in the following days as well as today.

IF SPX is trading at 4,824 or lower, buy 1 SPY March 15 SPY put at the money and sell 1 March 15 SPY put with a strike price 25 points lower.

If this trade is established, it would have a target below -4 Tape, and it would be stopped if the S&P 500 closed above +4 Band.

New Recommendation: Potential VIX Sell Signal

This is also a repeated recommendation from last week. If the VIX closes above its 200-day moving average, that would be a negative signal that would likely be accompanied by other indicators.

IF the VIX closes above 3:30 p.m., buy 1 SPY at-the-money put on March 15 and sell 1 SPY put on March 15 with a strike price 25 points lower.

If this trade is established, we will end it next week.

Follow-up actions

All stops are mental closing stops unless otherwise noted.

We use a standard rolling procedure for our SPY spreads: in any bull or bear vertical spread, if the underlying hits the short strike, then roll the entire spread. This would be a roll up in the case of a call bull spread or a roll down in the case of a bear put spread. Stay in the same exhale and keep the same distance between strokes unless otherwise instructed.

Long 4 XLP XLP February 16, 72 calls: raise stop to 72.60.

1 SPY Long Call February 16, 493: This position was initially a long straddle position. It was consolidated and the puts were sold. The calls have been repeated several times, most recently on February 2 when SPY was trading at 493. This is essentially our primary bullish position. Re-run the calls whenever they reach at least eight points in the money.

Long 0 UNM March 15 45 calls: These calls were stopped on February 1, when Unum (UNM) closed below 47.80.

Long Call 1 SPY February 16, 492: This was originally a long overlap. The call option was renewed, most recently on February 2, and the put option was sold. Roll up every time the call is eight points in the money. Meanwhile, increase the closing stop to 486.

Puts Long 3 TLT TLT May 19, 95: We will maintain our position as long as the put-call ratio sell signal is in place for T-Bonds.

Long 1 SPY Call Feb 16, 494: This call was purchased in accordance with the new highs and new lows buy signal. Stop if the NYSE new lows exceed the new highs for two consecutive days. The call was rescheduled for February 2. Roll up every time the call is eight points in the money.

