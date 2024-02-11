Business
Grantham, Gundlach, Rosenberg and Shilling warn about stocks and recession risk
- The S&P 500 is trading near all-time highs as markets shrugged off economic fears.
- Some leading investors and economists are still warning that stocks will fall and a recession will hit.
- Here's what Jeremy Grantham, David Rosenberg, Jeffrey Gundlach and Gary Shilling said.
The S&P 500 surpassed 5,000 points for the first time this week, as investors celebrated strong corporate profits, slowing inflation, the growing prospect of interest rate cuts and the fading threat of a recession.
Yet several leading investors and economists remain convinced that stocks will fall and a recession will hit the United States. Here is a summary of their latest dire warnings:
“The stock market is going to have a tough year,” Jeremy Grantham recently told ThinkAdvisor, noting that U.S. stocks were “almost ridiculously more expensive” than those in other countries.
The market historian and co-founder of fund manager GMO has sounded the alarm over a “superbubble” covering stocks, real estate and other assets in early 2022.
He now warns that stocks could be hurt not only by falling valuation multiples, but also by a decline in corporate profits as consumer spending and growth weaken.
“The economy will weaken,” he warned. “We will have at least a mild recession.”
Grantham added that the raging conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine have created a “scary as hell” geopolitical context that could lead to problems when asset prices reach record levels: “There is currently a rich collection of negative points. »
“The bull market in complacency will collapse as the recession that few see, and few are ready for, finally emerges,” David Rosenberg predicted on LinkedIn last month.
The chairman of Rosenberg Research and former North American chief economist at Merrill Lynch described the stock market's fall in 2022 as an “appetizer” for what could happen once investors price a recession into the markets.
The economy escaped the downturn last year because consumers depleted their savings and brandished their credit cards, employers refrained from laying off workers after suffering from the pandemic labor shortage and the The federal government has pumped money into the economy, Rosenberg said.
He pointed to retailers and homebuilders scrambling to stimulate demand with promotions and rebates, as well as aggressive government spending while economic growth and employment appear strong, as signs of difficulties ahead.
Stocks and other assets are “on fire” and “recovering like crazy” at a time when more Americans are falling behind on their credit card bills and the struggling commercial real estate sector looks worse and worse, Jeffrey Gundlach told Pensions. & Investments in a recent X Spaces interview.
The billionaire CEO of DoubleLine Capital lamented a “lazy” and “complacent” market, comparing it to the dot-com and housing bubbles in terms of hordes of misguided investors.
Gundlach said the S&P 500 is clearly overvalued and is likely to pull back at some point, but not necessarily in the near term.
He added that he was not willing to ignore two major signs of a recession, namely the inversion of the yield curve and a prolonged decline in leading economic indicators: “I think we will be in a recession of here the middle of this year.”
“Stocks are very expensive and very distorted,” Gary Shilling recently told Business Insider, adding that the S&P 500 could collapse 30% to below 3,500 points, its lowest level since late 2020.
Merrill Lynch's first chief economist, who left his position to run his own consulting and consulting firm in 1978, is known for making several correct market calls over the past four decades.
Shilling predicted a recession this year based on “classic signs” such as the inverted yield curve, prolonged declines in key economic indicators and weakening small business employment data.
He also noted that consumers have all but exhausted their pandemic savings, resuming student loan payments have further reduced incomes, and soft economic landings are extremely rare.
Additionally, a recession could be fueled by the Fed's determination not to cut interest rates until inflation is firmly under control, as well as labor hoarding that would slow layoffs and would prevent rate cuts, Shilling said.
