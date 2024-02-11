Nigerian stock market records first weekly fall of 2024 amid Forex crisis – The Whistler Newspaper





A drop in stock purchases by local and foreign investors sent the stock market down 2.45 percent, signaling the first weekly decline since the start of the year. An analysis of Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) data by THE WHISTLE shows a drastic decline in the value and volume of stocks traded during the week ended Friday, February 9, 2024. Last week on Friday, February 2, 2024, 3.893 billion shares worth N95.147 billion in 69,117 deals were traded but the momentum slowed down with only 2.478 billion shares worth of N47.856 billion in 54,982 transactions transacted during the week. The apathy caused the NGX All-Share Index to depreciate by 2.45 percent and settle at 101,858.37 points while the market capitalization which measures the total value of all stocks listed on NGX has fell 2.49 percent to close the week at N55.74 billion. All other indices ended lower, except for the NGX ASeM which appreciated by 4.63 percent. The NGX-ASeM Index tracks the performance of listed companies in sectors such as technology, healthcare, education and renewable energy. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested more than $1 billion in recent days in stocks and other assets, according to Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso, but their investments have failed to save the market stock market during the week. The biggest decline was recorded by the NGX MERI Growth Index, which fell 8.67 percent; the NGX-AFR Bank Value Index plunged 6.9 percent; the NGX Banking Index fell 6.86 percent and the NGX CG Index fell 5.24 percent. Nigeria's fiscal and monetary authorities are seeking measures to reset the economy as an investment hub. The CBN is testing policies that will allow REITs and other investors to repatriate their funds at will. The dollar crisis has spooked REITs from the country and its stock market. A report released by the NGX indicates that foreign transactions decreased by 32.92%, from 71.37 billion naira ($75.76 million) to 47.87 billion naira (about $53.26 million). ) between November 2023 and December 2023. But last week, CBN boss Cardoso told a joint committee of the House of Representatives that REITs were beginning to show strong interest in the Nigerian market. Nigeria is moving in the direction many investors want. As confidence returns and money starts to come in, which I'm seeing, volatility starts to decrease. The wide fluctuations you have seen in the foreign exchange market are beginning to subside, and I firmly believe that volatility will decrease and the foreign exchange market will stabilize. Today, I will say that we are in a situation where many foreign portfolio investors are very interested in returning to the Nigerian market. It's incredible, and if there's one group that has looked at this, in a very methodical way, may I say, it's foreign portfolio investors, Cardoso told lawmakers. On the stock market, the share prices of 20 companies appreciated during the week, but they were lower than those of the 27 stocks the previous week. In total, the price of 68 companies depreciated, which exceeded the previous week's 64 companies, while the stock prices of 66 companies remained unchanged.

