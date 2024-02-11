Mexico: Reform of the securities market law – Sustainable development policies

In short

On December 28, 2023, the decree which amends, supplements and repeals certain provisions of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and the Investment Funds Law (Ley de Fondos de Inversin), was published in the Official Journal. (Diario Oficial de la Federacin), and entered into force the day after its publication, i.e. December 29, 2023.

The decree establishes that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Secretary of Finance and Public Credit) (“Ministry“), with the prior opinion of the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisin Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) (CNBV) and the Banco de Mxico, will issue within a period not exceeding 365 days, from the date of its publication, secondary general provisions regarding sustainable development, in order to strengthen corporate governance, the adoption of best market practices and gender equality in companies, issuers and other participants that operate in the securities market Mexican securities. The latter was already anticipated in the Sustainable Financing Mobilization Strategy, published by the ministry on September 18, 2023, which sets deadlines and objectives for the issuance of sustainability regulations, with the aim of pursuing the mobilization of public and private green capital, aligned with international commitments on climate change, assumed by the Mexican government.

With the publication of these provisions, Mexico will become one of the first countries in Latin America to establish regulatory obligations regarding sustainable development.

With the incorporation of Article 9 Bis to the Securities Market Law, it is expected that the Ministry, CNBV and Banco de Mxico will publish secondary provisions establishing obligations regarding sustainable financial development. Regulated entities include stock exchange companies, equity investment promotion companies, issuers, simplified issuers, brokerage companies, stock exchanges, securities depository institutions, central securities counterparties, price providers, companies that operate systems to facilitate securities transactions and securities rating agencies.

In the case of joint stock companies, whose activity is focused on sustainability, the possibilities for obtaining financing are currently very limited due to the lack of financing sources focused on products meeting environmental, social and environmental criteria. governance. Therefore, within the framework of the reform of the Securities Market Law, a simplified option is proposed to allow small and medium-sized enterprises to access the various financing instruments at an affordable cost, thus giving more dynamism to the Mexican securities market by offering more options. for the investment of capital with a sustainable perspective. It is expected that in addition to secondary provisions, the Ministry will issue corresponding guidelines to facilitate the provision of loans and guarantees to green and sustainable businesses, as well as guidelines for the development of internal corporate governance programs for companies wishing to obtain this type of financing.

Likewise, the decree refers to the promotion of sustainability through the adoption of gender equality policies in the stock market sector, which will also be developed by the Ministry based on these secondary provisions, thus promoting inclusion women in the Mexican financial system.

It is expected that, based on these regulatory changes, the green capital transition will continue to provide a welcoming environment and a more transparent and innovative source of financing for any sustainable project.

The Mexican authorities responsible for issuing the secondary general provisions for sustainable finance are still in the preparatory phase, but this process has some similarities with that followed by the vast majority of European countries, mainly with the case of Spain. Law 11/2018, by which the Spanish Parliament amended the Commercial Code and the Law on Capital Companies, was the first regulation that established obligations related to reporting on sustainable development, specifically developing provisions linked to the disclosure of financial and non-financial information, information on environmental issues, the consideration of pollution indices, the criteria for implementing the circular economy and waste management, as well as the disclosure of strategies on internal social issues related to personnel working in these companies.

In Mexico, the sustainable financing mobilization strategy anticipates some of the issues that will be developed by the new regulations. This document envisages, firstly, the implementation of mandatory internal measures and controls for companies listed on the Mexican stock exchange in order to create a sustainability committee that should inform their boards of directors of possible social, governance and environmental conditions to which they are exposed. exposed. Likewise, it establishes the need to create a reporting system, similar to that provided for by Spanish Law 11/2018, in which information on the management of economic and accounting resources and the results of their investment is disclosed. On the other hand, in environmental matters, the Sustainable Financing Mobilization Strategy establishes the need for companies to integrate a climate scenario analysis in order to know the financial and fiscal impact that a climate catastrophe could have on their activity. Such analysis should be gradually aligned with the Mexican Sustainable Taxonomy, published in March 2023, which defines and classifies, within 6 different sectors, the types of economic activities that should be considered sustainable, as well as their impacts and risks.

Even if the amendment to the law on the securities market only provides in Article 9 Bis the obligation for local authorities to enact general provisions, it does not further specify its content. However, there already exists an international market standard within the international securities industry to which these regulations must adhere. Likewise, there are certain documents published by the Ministry, the CNBV and the Banco de Mxico that establish certain recommendations for companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, to adopt sustainable practices that they could follow as a model, in order to anticipate the new obligations to come, which will certainly be subject to sanctions, in the event of non-compliance.

The incorporation of sanctions has been replicated in various international legal systems, mainly in the countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and, more recently, Australia, which has issued certain regulations providing for sanctions for prevent listed companies from engaging in “greenwashing”, an unfair practice which involves a company or institutional investor providing false information or assurances to the authorities, for reputational reasons.

Even if the documents mentioned above testify to a market standard, it is not possible, at the moment, to anticipate the catalog of sanctions that this could probably entail; however, it would be important for the Mexican regulator to gradually integrate them, in order to progress more quickly towards a more sustainable and competitive economy.

