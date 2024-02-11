Business
A difficult task awaits the new bosses of the EA stock exchange
Stock exchanges in Kenya and Tanzania are set to see leadership changes following the expiration of the contracts of Geoffrey Odundo and Moremi Marwa, respectively, with their replacements facing an uphill task of reforming and restoring investor confidence in the stock markets which are struggling to attract new investors.
The Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) is expected to announce Mr Odundo's replacement in two weeks after the completion of the recruitment process by consultancy Cedar Africa Group.
Three names are expected to go to the board from the ongoing process…from consultants to human resources committees and from there to the board for an announcement, a source familiar with the process said.
Mr. Odundos’ term expires on March 1, after serving a one-year extension granted by the NSE Board of Directors to ensure a smooth transition. He has been at the head of the NSE since March 3, 2015.
According to data from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Mr Odundo's successor faces the monumental task of bolstering the performance of a bourse that has not attracted new listings for almost a decade and the 20-share NSE index is down 70 per cent. to a minimum of 1,501.16 in 2023, compared to a maximum of 5,112.65 in 2014.
Share turnover fell 59 percent to Ksh88.23 billion ($551.43 million) from Ksh215.73 billion ($1.34 billion), while share value (market capitalization) fell 37.82 percent to Ksh 1.43 trillion ($8.93 billion) from Ksh 2. .3 billion dollars ($14.37 billion) during the period under review (2014-2023).
The foreign exchange market is bearing the brunt of rising inflation, rising interest rates, depreciation of the shilling, high cost of living and shortage of dollars, which are negatively impacting the local and foreign investments.
According to the central bank's revelations, stock trading on the NSE has declined significantly due to the dominance of large companies, lack of new listings and falling investor demand.
The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has started the process of recruiting a new CEO in August 2022 following the end of Mr. Marwa's contract in May 2022.
Mr. Marwa, who was appointed to the position on May 20, 2013 and left the position on May 20, 2022 after nine years at the helm.
He was replaced by Mary Mniwasa on an interim basis.
The DSE seeks to increase the number of stock exchange listings and provide a responsive securities exchange that promotes economic development by offering a range of attractive and profitable products and services, its 2022 annual report says.
In Kigali, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) has 10 listed companies, five of which are listed on the Nairobi Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). The stock market is also struggling with an initial public offering (IPO) drought.
In June 2022, the benchmark NSE 20-Share index fell below 1,700 for the first time in 20 years, indicating subdued activity and a free fall in prices on the stock exchanges.
NSE demutualized and self-listed in 2014 by allowing the public to hold shares in the company which was previously entirely owned by commercial intermediaries. But many stockbrokers and investment banks that, after listing, each held a 2.7 percent stake in the exchange, have since sold their shares, in whole or in part.
Mr Odundo was hired as CEO of the bourse in March 2015 by Kingdom Securities, the stock market arm of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya. His term ended in March 2023, but the NSE board requested a one-year extension after the Financial Markets Authority (CMA) rejected a request to grant NSE the power to determine the limit of the mandate of its general directors and chairmen of the board of directors.
NSE, which operates as both a CMA licensee and a listed entity, was seeking to be designated as a fully listed company in order to be regulated as a public company, thereby allowing it the freedom to prescribe the duration of the mandate of its CEO and its president.
The head of the NSE should serve for a maximum of eight years and the president for two years, according to CMA regulations.
DSE, which was incorporated in 1996 and started operations on April 15, 1998, issued shares to the public and subsequently self-listed its shares on July 12, 2016.
Mr Bwiso, who has been at the helm of USE for nine years, joined the exchange as Managing Director in February 2015, charged with the responsibility of demutualizing the exchange and increasing the number of listings on the exchange.
RSE has established an investment clinic program to train, nurture and prepare small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for listing on the main board of the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).
