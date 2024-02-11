Business
Wealth disparities by race widened during pandemic, despite income gains, report says – Daily Press
NEW YORK (AP) Strong performance in financial markets, particularly an outsized gain for the stock market in 2021, helped solidify existing trends in wealth inequality during the pandemic, new data released this week show.
According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the real net worth of white individuals exceeded that of black and Hispanic individuals by 30 percentage points and 9 percentage points, respectively, between the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2023. .
The period was characterized by a remarkable level of government financial support and, after the initial shock of the pandemic, a surprisingly strong labor market. The unemployment rate for Black Americans in particular now stands at 5.3%, near a record high, compared to an overall unemployment rate of 3.7%. Earnings for the typical full-time Black worker have increased 7.1% since before the pandemic.
Closing the wealth gap is more difficult because many more white households traditionally have money in stocks and mutual funds. A separate Fed survey shows that in 2022, about 65.6% of white households had invested in stocks, compared with 28.3% for Hispanic households and 39.2% for Black households.
The study really shows the difference between making gains in income and closing that wealth gap, said Janelle Jones, vice president of policy and advocacy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.
While government supports such as increased unemployment benefits and stimulus checks helped stave off a COVID-induced recession, financial asset prices rose so significantly as the economy reopened until in 2021 that racial disparities in wealth have increased. And while these market-linked assets actually fell in 2022 when the Federal Reserve quickly raised interest rates, those declines did not fully offset earlier increases, according to the New York Fed.
Much of the divergence in net worth by race and ethnicity since 2019 can be attributed to the divergence in real financial asset values, the report's authors wrote, including the fact that Black households have more of wealth concentrated in pensions than in stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.
More than 50% of black financial wealth is invested in pensions, the New York Fed found. Less than 20% of black wealth is stored in private businesses, corporate stocks, and mutual funds. In contrast, less than 30% of white people's financial wealth is invested in pensions, with around 50% invested in businesses, stocks and mutual funds.
Black workers are still more likely to be unionized, which could play a role in the pension story, Jones said. But the way that people are exposed to the opportunity to invest in the stock market, whether or not it's something that they grew up with, we know that it's different for white families than it is for people of color. Black family members are less likely to get an inheritance, she said.
During the pandemic, the real value of financial assets held by Blacks fell in 2022 below its 2019 level and continued to decline steadily, while the real value of financial assets held by Hispanics fell below its level of 2019 in 2022 and has stagnated. The real financial assets of the two groups have not returned to their 2019 values.
Owning a business is another component of financial wealth, and separate data shows that Black-owned businesses have had a tougher time during the pandemic.
While fewer than 10% of all U.S. business owners are Black, Black-owned businesses were also more concentrated in the hardest-hit industries when COVID first spread, analysis finds government data from the Economic Policy Institute. As of April 2020, more than 40% of Black business owners reported they were not working, compared to just 17% of white business owners.
Sectors with the largest total job losses early in the pandemic were also sectors with the greatest number of Black-owned businesses concentrated in accommodation, food services, retail , health care and social assistance. About 28 percent of black-owned businesses are in these sectors, compared to just under 20 percent of white-owned businesses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nonetheless, Deputy Treasury Secretary Walley Adeyemo said Wednesday that economic conditions are improving for Black households, citing increases in employment and wages for Black Americans since before the pandemic, as well as an increase of black business ownership and participation in the stock market.
Adeyemo suggested that some policy measures may be necessary to even out the distribution of financial wealth in the United States.
The gap between black and white wealth in the United States is still too wide, he said.
The Associated Press receives support from the Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting aimed at improving financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.
