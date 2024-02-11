3 themes that will dominate the stock market this year





The year has only just begun, but already a handful of stock market trends are showing their importance for the rest of 2024. These three trends – artificial intelligence, medical innovation and emerging markets – are all part of a trend recent. black rock (NYSE: BLACK ) report covering important thematic trends in the stock market for 2024. While the report raises many important points and is worth a read, this is just a brief overview of some of the major stock market trends. Experts see these patterns manifesting today with (hopefully) some ideas for making the most of them. Artificial intelligence In 2023, artificial intelligence (AI) contributed strongly to overall market gains, signaling the start of an expansive adoption phase. The coming year will see substantial progress in enterprise AI adoption and its integration into products. Investors will notably see progress toward multimodal AI and hardware diversification beyond traditional GPUs. A substantial 70% of executives plan to increase their investments in AI in 2024. They are largely driven by the potential for cost savings through applications such as analyzing legal documents, automating repetitive tasks and improving service customer. The AI ​​market landscape has favored large-cap technology companies, and some of these stocks have contributed the most to the market's gains. However, more focus could shift to small and mid-caps in the new year, offering potentially attractive valuations for investors. Despite the impressive performance of leading AI stocks, many within the broader AI sector are undervalued. And this is especially true in relation to mega-caps and the broader tech industry. Medical innovation Recent advances in Alzheimer's disease treatments and AI-based medical technologies offer significant potential to transform healthcare. Despite these innovations, many concerns remain that investors may overlook opportunities in the neuroscience and biotechnology sectors. By focusing too much on current revenues, some overlook the potential value these innovations could bring. The role of AI in healthcare is expanding. With its ability to quickly analyze large amounts of data, it facilitates brain and gene mapping and accelerates drug discovery processes. The utility of AI in drug discovery is expected to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with bringing new drugs to market. These AI-driven developments in neuroscience, genomics and biotechnology offer significant benefits for the diagnosis and treatment of various pathologies, highlighting the sector's potential for investors. Emerging Markets Finally, emerging markets will become more and more popular. Efforts diversify supply chains and strengthen ties with strategic partners like Mexico characterize the new importance. Specifically, it is considered an attractive investment destination due to its proximity to the United States, competitive wages, and skilled workforce. Additionally, India is emerging as a key player in the global supply chain and manufacturing sectors. Additionally, forecasts place the country as the world's third largest economy by the end of the decade. Other countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil are also attracting attention as important emerging markets outside of China. Considering China substantial share of 30% In emerging markets, investors are beginning to segment their emerging market exposures. They treat China as a separate entity because of its unique opportunities, challenges and nuances. This modular investment approach allows for more personalized strategies, allowing investors to adjust their China-specific exposures as needed, independent of their investments in other emerging markets. As of the date of publication, Jeremy Flint did not hold any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com's publishing guidelines. Jeremy Flint, an MBA graduate and qualified financial writer, excels at content strategy for wealth managers and investment funds. Passionate about simplifying complex market concepts, he focuses on fixed income investing, alternative investments, economic analysis as well as the oil, gas and utilities sectors. Jeremy's work can also be viewed at www.jeremyflint.work.

