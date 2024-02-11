Moody's Downgrade of Israel's Credit Rating Sends Stocks Down Slightly

Israeli investors are not enthusiastic about Moody's downgrade of Israel's credit rating, and the Israeli stock market reacted Sunday morning with relatively moderate declines, with the index down about 0.4%. TA-35 and approximately 0.5% for the TA-125 index. .

Local players in the financial sector expect the stock market to continue to move in a positive trend.

Israel, which examined the rating agency's report on the downgrading of Israel's credit rating from Aaa to A2, could not remain indifferent to the arguments presented, some of which contradict each other.

The essence of the report is the expression of an absolute lack of confidence in Israeli political actors, as well as complete confidence in the Israeli financial and monetary systems, which only strengthens the Israeli economy in the face of decision to downgrade the rating.

What is the reason for the rating downgrade?

The report, which concludes the review that the rating agency began on October 19, notes that the main reason for the rating downgrade is Moody's assessment that Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza will have wider implications once completed.

This conclusion is possible even without extensive financial knowledge, as confirmed by Moody's rating that the Israeli business environment has been affected and deteriorated due to the war.

MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (credit: AMIR COHEN/Reuters)

However, the agency did not indicate the deterioration, nor how the war has affected the business sector in Israel, in which areas, nor the extent of the impact.

Moody's noted that there is a possibility, emphasizing the word “possibility”, of increasing the deficit and that the main implications lie in political risks which could weaken legislative and judicial institutions in the future. In other words, Moody's concerns are not rooted in the current economic situation or any other day in the future that it may examine or present in numerical metrics or any other formula, but rather in what could be.

Again, this is worth emphasizing – this could lead to investment risk in Israel due to a political situation that the agency defines as likely, and we emphasize again, to weaken its institutions democratic.

Moody's also notes that the security environment in which Israel operates increases economic risk and that the absence of any agreement strengthening Israel's security worsens it. However, Israel's environment was and remains as it was, as well as the lack of a political agreement with, say, a terrorist organization.

The only thing that has changed in its Middle Eastern environment is its capture, once again, with the implementation of a vast terrorist plan intended to harm Israel and its civilians and lead to its destruction. from the river to the sea. The rating agency also notes that it believes Israel's debt burden will be higher, but does not indicate what factors have not been taken into account that could cause it to increase or by how much.

What is certain is that now, while Israel's rating is downgraded, the debt burden will indeed be heavier.

Moody's also recognizes the economic strength and resilience of the Israeli central bank as well as its ability to quickly stabilize its financial markets. It also recognizes the strengths of the Bank of Israel, the banking sector and public liquidity.

However, he notes that they have weakened due to the conflict and were already weak due to the public controversy around judicial reform.

However, once again, the agency must present in its report the expected numerical weakening and how it affects Israel's economic capabilities, beyond the general statement that the war weakens them.

On the contrary, Moody's also maintains the local currency rating cap and Israel's foreign currency rating at Aaa, the latter representing approximately 39% of Israel's gross domestic product. The agency also notes that even after the expected deficit, Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio will remain around 67% until 2025, representing an increase of about 7% from 60% in 2022.

How will Israel be affected?

In other words, Israel will always be more capable of meeting its obligations and will have a significantly better debt-to-GDP ratio than that of developed and rich countries.

Additionally, the agency notes that the 2024 budget includes several support measures, including tax policies aimed at covering part of the deficit, such as a 1% increase in value-added tax, which is expected to add around 0.35 % of GDP each year. . It should be noted that the Moody's report does not have a direct impact on the capital ratios of Israeli banks, as no local banks use Moody's but rely primarily on S&P ratings.

For example, Micah Goldberg, head of equity research at Psagot Securities, wrote: “Only if Moody's downgrade results in a downgrade of S&P will there be an impact on local banks.

In our opinion, it is reasonable to assume that S&P will also lower Israel's credit rating soon. ” However, it should be noted that, whether rating agencies lean toward a left or right political orientation, analysts do not like uncertainty, which only increases during a war, especially when there is no There is no stable horizon, like the political order that the Americans advocate, which makes it possible to obtain the desired guarantees for economic factors.

The Moody's report, although appearing more as an American pressure tactic to force Israel to accept its position on the Palestinian question than an examination of the Israeli economy, expresses above all a lack of confidence in current political actors and even cites the existing political fragmentation in Israel as one of the clouds overshadowing its economy.

In this sense, it is possible that Moody's has struck a chord with the Israeli public, now calling for the complete replacement of the leadership of all parties on all sides of Israeli politics with a unifying leadership.