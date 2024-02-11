Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, February 6, 2024.

U.S. stock futures opened slightly lower Sunday evening, ahead of a week packed with key economic data and earnings releases.

S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures slipped about 0.1%, while futures contracts linked to the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.16%.

Friday, the S&P500 rose 0.57% to close above the 5,000 level for the first time, while the technology sector Nasdaq Composite added 1.25%. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 54.46 points, or 0.14%.

The three main indices have just experienced their fifth consecutive week of gains. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% and 2.3%, respectively. The Dow Jones rose slightly.

Some 61 names in the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings in the coming week, including gig economy stocks. Lyft , Instacart And PorteDash . Companies such as AutoNation , Kraft-Heinz , Hasbro And Coca-Cola it will also shine a light on the state of the American consumer.

“Most earnings will be strong because the economy was strong,” said Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, who noted he was optimistic about the slate of earnings reports.

Traders will also be watching the latest level of the Consumer Price Index or CPI, a key indicator of inflation which is expected to be released Tuesday morning. Other key economic data are due Thursday and Friday, including January figures on retail sales, production, imports and exports, housing starts and the producer price index, or PPI.

“CPI and PPI should show in line, but remain bullish,” Hatfield told CNBC. “We think the market will continue to rally over the next couple of weeks and then perhaps pause while we wait for inflation data to continue to come out.”