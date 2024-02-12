Stock market today: Ashok Leyland, ZEEL, PNB, UPL, among 12 stocks under F&O ban list today

F&O Prohibited List : A total of 12 stocks were placed under trading ban on Monday, February 12, 2024, in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, SAIL, UPL and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the stock exchange's F&O ban list for 12 FEBRUARY.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

The benchmark Sensex on Friday closed 167 points higher in a volatile trade driven by buying in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 167.06 points or 0.23 percent to settle at 71,595.49. During the day, it reached a high of 71,676.49 and a low of 71,200.31.

The broader Nifty rose 64.55 points or 0.30 percent to 21,782.50 with 27 of its stocks closing in the green and 23 in the red.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap index fell 1.36 per cent and the mid-cap index declined 0.82 per cent.

Among the indices, oil and gas fell 1.97 percent, metals 1.62 percent, telecommunications (1.45 percent), utilities (1.36 percent), commodities industrial (1.21 percent) and energy (1.10 percent).

FMCG, financial services, consumer durable and healthcare were the winners.

On the weekly front, the benchmark BSE index fell 490.14 points or 0.67 percent, and the Nifty fell 71.3 points or 0.32 percent.

Published: Feb 12, 2024, 07:18 AM IST

