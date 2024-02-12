A steady start for the Thai stock market





Thailand's stock market fell in two consecutive sessions, losing almost a dozen points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand is now just below the 1,390 point plateau and could rise slightly on Monday. Global forecast for Asia The situation is murky, with technology stocks expected to provide support while energy stocks could weigh. European markets were lower and US stock markets were mixed and Asian markets are expected to follow the latter example. The SET ended barely lower on Friday as losses in the financial and industrial sectors were offset by support from services and actions. For the day, the index fell 0.23 points or 0.02 percent to end at 1,388.37 after trading between 1,385.02 and 1,391.75. The volume was 9.749 billion shares worth 29.103 billion baht. There were 229 stocks down and 223 up, with 203 stocks ending unchanged. Among assets, Thailand Airport rose 0.39 percent, while Asimar climbed 30.08 percent, Banpu fell 0.81 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 0.70 percent. cent, Bangkok Dusit Medical fell 0.89 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.68 percent, Begistics jumped 9.09 percent, BTS Group fell 0.84 percent. percent, CP All Public fell 0.91 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 0.53 percent, Energy Absolute fell 0.63 percent, Gulf fell 0.57 percent, Kasikornbank fell by 0.83 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.62 percent, Krung Thai Card added 0.57 percent, PTT Oil & Retail gained 0.56 percent, PTT rose 0.72 percent , PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.32 percent, PTT Global Chemical improved 0.71 percent, SCG Packaging and True Corporation both weakened 0.78 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skidded 0.96 percent, Siam Concrete slipped 0.75 percent, Thai Credit Bank fell 5.17 percent, Thai Oil rose 1.35 percent and TTB Bank, Asset World, Advanced Info and B. Grimm are remained unchanged. Wall Street's lead is mixed as the major averages opened Friday on opposite sides of the line and closed the same way. The Dow lost 54.61 points or 0.14 percent to end at 38,671.69, while the NASDAQ gained 196.96 points or 1.25 percent to end at 15,990.66 and the S&P 500 added 28.70 points or 0.57 percent to close at a record 5,026.70. For the week, the NASDAQ rose 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent, while the Dow Jones edged up 0.1 percent. Wall Street's strength reflected a positive reaction to Labor Department data showing a slight downward revision in consumer price growth in December, which gave a boost to technology stocks. Outside of the technology sector, brokerage and retail stocks saw notable strength, while energy stocks declined despite the continued rise in the price of crude oil. Crude oil prices overcame their initial weakness on Friday to end slightly higher, due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March rose $0.62 to $76.84 a barrel, gaining for a fifth straight session. WTI crude futures jumped 6 percent during the week. For comments and reactions, contact: [email protected] Market analysis

