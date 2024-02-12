Here's how to beat the stock market in 2024: BofA





Now is a great time to pick stocks, with the majority of the market now represented by passive index funds.

More passive investors mean active investors can capitalize on stock market opportunities.

Here's how to beat the stock market in 2024, according to Bank of America's Savita Subramanian. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app





The outlook for stock market outperformance has never been brighter as the investing world shifts away from active investing and toward passive investing, according to Bank of America equity strategist Savita Subramanian. In a recent note to clients, Subramanian highlighted that there are favorable structural factors for active investors in 2024 that should help them beat the stock market. “A brain drain (20% fewer observers on the seller side) and an asset flight (40% fewer funds) from active fundamental investing to passive and private equity suggests that financial markets “Stocks could be less efficient and thus offer greater alpha potential,” Subramanian said. Bank of America



Passive investment now represents 53% of assets under management domiciled in the United States, compared to 47% for active investing. Subramanian said the share of passive in the US stock market could further increase given that passive investing accounts for 75% of the Japanese stock market. Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn is concerned about the continued rise of passive investing, saying last week that it has “fundamentally broken” the stock market. But Subramanian sees the rise of passive investing as an opportunity for active stock pickers. Here's how investors can take advantage of the rise in passive investing and beat the stock market in 2024, according to Bank of America. “Choose stocks that act like stocks.” “When we narrowed our universe to stocks that ‘act like stocks,’ the fundamental signals improved significantly,” Subramanian said. In his analysis, Subramanian divided the S&P 500 into two groups: stocks that trade primarily based on company-specific developments, and stocks that have fewer company-specific risks and trade more based on the macro environment. Subramanian found that fundamental investment strategies based on earnings growth, return on equity, and analyst outlook revisions would have generated greater outperformance than the group of stocks traded primarily based on stock-specific news. the company. “Consumer, technology, and healthcare companies are sectors where stock picking may be more successful, while sectors like financials, utilities, or materials may be driven by macroeconomic cycles of rates, inflation and economic growth trends,” Subramanian said. “Take the road less traveled.” The stock market is very efficient, but it is less efficient for companies that benefit from less research from Wall Street. And less efficient stocks present more opportunities and outsized risks compared to a company followed and owned by almost everyone on Wall Street. This suggests that investors should focus their investments on less popular companies. “When we limited our universe to stocks with lower sell-side analyst coverage, the fundamental factor performance of a less efficient universe arguably improved significantly,” Subramanian said. “Expand your time horizons.” With the rise of zero-day options, investors are becoming more myopic and trying to make money quickly. But that's not a sustainable investing practice, especially if you're trying to outperform the market as a whole. “As investors collectively look to the short term, we are reminded that the likelihood of losing money in the S&P 500 shifts from a coin toss to a 2-sigma event by extending the holding period of a day to a decade,” Subramanian said. . Time is on the investor's side, provided he takes advantage of it. Bank of America





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/how-to-invest-stock-market-trading-advice-passive-index-bofa-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos