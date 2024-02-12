Stock market today: Gensol Engineering share price jumps 8% after winning PLI bid

Stock market today: Despite heavy selling in mid- and small-cap stocks, shares of Gensol Engineering saw strong buying interest on Monday. The Gensol Engineering share price opened today higher at 1,170 each on NSE and later hit an intraday high of 1,199 per share on NSE, registering a rise of around 8 per cent over Friday's close. close 1,112 each.

The purchase of Gensol Engineering shares came after the engineering company said it had won PLI's bid for Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing. The company has informed the Indian stock exchanges about securing the PLI offering under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) programme.

Gensol Ingénierie News

Gensol Engineering Ltd informed the Indian stock exchanges about this development stating, “In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”), we wish to inform that the Company has won an offering of advanced electrolysis plant manufacturing capacity under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program. The awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per year, is strategically positioned to significantly contribute to India's ambitious target of producing 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.”

Gensol Engineering added that the awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per annum, is strategically positioned to significantly contribute to India's ambitious target of producing 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum. 'by 2030. This corresponds to the national green strategy. Hydrogen Mission, supported by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme, which supports our collective quest for net zero emissions and sustainable development.

Commenting on this victory for the PLI bid, Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO (EPC Business), Gensol Engineering Ltd., said, “We are extremely grateful for the trust reposed in us by the Government of India and our stakeholders. just a testament to our commitment to India's green hydrogen mission, but also a beacon of our aspiration to lead global decarbonization efforts. Green hydrogen is essential in the global transition to sustainable energy, and Gensol, leveraging this opportunity, aims to foster global partnerships, technology exchange and innovation. Together, we are ready to catalyze the adoption of green hydrogen globally, marking a new era in energy sustainability.

Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: February 12, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

