Talk Your Book: talking about bonds on the New York Stock Exchange





Today's Talk Your Book is brought to you by JP Morgan Asset Management: See here for more information on the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF We welcomed Kay Herr and Rick Figuly from JP Morgan Asset Management's Global Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Group to discuss their recent active bond ETF moved to the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On today's show we discuss: Why JPMAM chose the NYSE to list its active bond ETF

The subtleties of bond ETFs

Understanding active and passive investing in the bond market

What is a securitized bond and how it fits into a portfolio

How Interest Rates and the Real Estate Market Affect Securitized Bonds

