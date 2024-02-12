Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex ends lower; midcaps, smallcaps are bleeding; investors lose over 7 lakh crore in a day





India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation or inflation rate for January and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for December is expected to be released today. Meanwhile, major global peers were mixed as investors awaited US inflation data due on Tuesday, UK inflation data and Eurozone GDP on Wednesday. While most major Asian markets were closed for holidays, European markets were mixed as the Sensex closed. The domestic market saw a sell-off due to prevailing cautious sentiment as investors lowered their expectations regarding the timing of possible rate cuts by the Fed. Nifty 50 closed down 166 points, or 0.76 percent, at 21,616.05 while the Sensex fell 523 points, or 0.73 percent, to end at 71,072.49. Shares of ICICI Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank and SBI topped the Sensex. Mid- and small-cap indices suffered larger losses. The BSE Midcap index plunged 2.62 percent while the Smallcap index plunged 3.16 percent. Also Read: Sensex Today | Market Highlights: Sensex ends down 500 pts, Nifty falls 160 pts; The PSB, Media and Realty indices fell the most The overall market capitalization (mcap) of BSE-listed companies has fallen to almost 379 lakh crore closely 386.4 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by around 7.4 lakh crore in a single session. Top Nifty 50 gainers today Only 16 stocks managed to finish in the green in the Nifty 50 index today, shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.68 per cent), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.60 per cent) and Divi's Laboratories (up 2.28 percent) finishing on top. the best winners. Top Nifty 50 Laggards Today Shares of Coal India (down 4.80 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 4.27 per cent) and BPCL (down 3.89 per cent) closed ahead of the pack. Also Read: Top Gainers and Losers Today, February 12, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Coal India, Hero Motocorp Among Most Active Stocks; View the full list here Sector indices today Except Nifty IT (up 0.79 percent), healthcare (up 0.54 percent) and pharma (up 0.28 percent), all sectoral indices ended with losses. The Nifty Media index plunged 4.46 per cent while the PSU Bank index suffered a loss of 4.43 per cent. Nifty Realty (down 2.97 percent), Oil & Gas (down 2.62 percent) and Metal (down 2.40 percent) closed with significant losses. The Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices fell 1.65 percent and 1.66 percent, respectively. Expert opinions on the markets “A slight increase in FX margin requirements led to a reduction in positions, mainly in small and mid caps. Apart from the pharmaceutical and IT sectors, sales were widespread, with notable difficulties in PSU banks. The premium valuation gap between mid- and large-caps has reached an all-time high. Despite robust economic forecasts, corporate profits are expected to slow due to moderating operating margins. It will be difficult for the entire market to maintain premium valuation. Large caps should excel in this context. consolidation,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Technical views on Nifty 50 “Nifty fell further after a consolidation breakout on the hourly chart, indicating an increase in pessimism. The daily chart shows the index forming a lower high, signaling a decrease in bullish sentiment. The momentum indicator aligns with “This bearish outlook, showing a crossover. The Nifty could remain 'sell higher' as long as it remains below 21,850. On the downside, support lies at 21,500,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. Read all market-related news here Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions. Stage alert!

