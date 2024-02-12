Global stocks are higher after the S&P 500 surpasses 5,000

BANGKOK (AP) European stocks rose Monday after a quiet day in Asia, where most regional markets were closed for holidays.

Germany's DAX gained 0.4% to 16,990.02 and the CAC 40 in Paris also rose 0.4% to 7,676.03. Britain's FTSE 100 index was almost unchanged at 7,570.41.

The S&P 500's outlook was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average's futures fell 0.1%.

In Asian trading, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,614.90 and India's Sensex lost 0.6% to 71,159.98. Thailand's SET gained less than 0.1% and in Jakarta the benchmark index gained 0.9% before a election which will take place on Wednesday.

With mainland Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year week, there has been a dearth of market news in the region. Tokyo markets were also closed on Monday for a day off.

This week will bring an important update from the United States on consumer inflation expectations. On Thursday, Japan is due to announce its GDP growth for the final quarter of 2023.

US price data may not have a major impact on monetary policy. However, the good news is that US inflation has likely declined at the start of the year, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve may consider cutting interest rates in the coming months, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a comment.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.6%, finishing above 5,000 for the first time, at 5,026.61. This is the 10th record in less than a month for the index, which closed its 14th winning week in the last 15 to continue a journey that began around Halloween.

The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2% to within 0.4% of its own all-time high, set in 2021. It closed at 15,990.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, slipping 0.1% to 38,749 a day after setting a record.

Wall Street's rally was fueled by hopes that slowing inflation would lead to higher prices. Federal Reserve reduce pressure by reducing interest rates.

Stocks of big tech companies did the heavy lifting in most markets Friday, as they have for more than a year, in part because of the madness around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon were the three most powerful forces driving the S&P 500 higher after each rising at least 1.6%.

Cloudflare was the latest company to soar after reporting higher profits than analysts expected for its latest quarter. The cloud services company jumped 19.5% after reporting it signed both its biggest new customer and its biggest renewal ever, despite an overall economic environment that remains difficult to predict.

Profits have been generally better than expected for the S&P 500's big companies during this reporting season, which is about two-thirds complete. That has reignited optimism on Wall Street, but contrarians say it may have gone too far and taken stocks to overpriced highs.

Traders are turning to riskier investments at a fast enough pace that a contrarian measure taken by Bank of America leans more toward selling than buying, although not at compelling levels . The metric measures the extent of fear and greed in the market and suggests buying in October, when fear was at a compelling level.

In other trading Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 51 cents to $76.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 62 cents on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 52 cents to $81.67 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 149.10 Japanese yen from 149.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0775 from $1.0784.