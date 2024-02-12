Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
1. Record run
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
THE S&P500 closed above 5,000 on Friday for the first time as U.S. stocks continued their steady rise. The sp, Dow Jones Industrial Average And Nasdaq have all increased for five consecutive weeks. A slate of earnings and a handful of key economic data will help determine whether stocks break records again this week. Consumer Price Index inflation data due Tuesday will help chart the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. January retail sales figures, due Thursday, will also offer another indicator of consumer health. Follow live market updates here.
2. Back to back
Kansas City Chiefs won its second straight Super Bowl on Sunday and its third in the last five years. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the second NFL championship game which went to overtime. As always, advertisers fought for attention. They included pillars like Budweiser And PepsiCoas well as new faces such as PorteDash. Microsoft touted AI, while Kia introduced a new electric vehicle. Meanwhile, Beyoncé used a Verizon announcement to announce she will release a new album end of March.
3. Aid advances
The Senate on Sunday has advanced a long-stalled bill that includes $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The measure advanced with 67 votes and could pass in the coming days. A broader version of the plan, which included border security measures that Republicans opposed, had already failed. President Joe Biden and many Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been trying for months to send new aid to Ukraine as the Russian invasion approaches its two-year mark, but many in the Republican Party have opposed this financing. Meanwhile, some members of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's Democratic Party have spoken out against new military funding for Israel as health officials in Gaza say the war there has killed more than 28,000 dead.
4. Exaltation of profits
About two thirds of S&P500 Companies have reported their fourth-quarter results, and the strong numbers so far have helped support stocks. During the period, companies reported better profits without as much revenue growth. As of Friday, profits at S&P 500 companies had jumped 9% for the quarter, while revenues rose 3.4%. Companies reporting results this week, many of which operate in the food and beverage sector or gig economy, will offer some commentary on consumer health. Here are the gains to watch this week:
5. Elon the Tribune
A judge has ordered Elon Musk to testify as part of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into his acquisition of Twitter, the social platform now known as X, in 2022. The agency is looking into whether anyone committed securities fraud such as You're here and SpaceX's CEO acquired a stake in the company ahead of its roughly $44 billion leveraged buyout. Musk and the SEC have one week to set a date and time for testimony, according to the order dated Saturday. Musk's lawyer called the investigation baseless.
CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Sarah Whitten, Sara Salinas, Jake Piazza, Rebecca Picciotto, Robert Hum and Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.
