Suns Week 16 Stock Market: Spending to Win and Lose Mind Games

Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns are one of the teams flying under the radar as we prepare to enter the All-Star Break. It feels weird to say that, right? Under the player? Isn't that where the Suns usually live? This is not a major market team like LakersWarriors, or KnicksSo unless the national narrative serves the pundits, we don't hear much about it.

Yes, they have Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. And in their last 15 games, they are 11-4. But the Celtics are 12-3, the Clippers are 12-3 and the Knicks are 11-4. And the Cleveland Cavaliers? They are 14-1. This is SportsCenter's 12th main story.

These are the national media. Don't bite the hand that feeds you, and these are the big fan bases of market teams. So here are the Suns, quietly going about their business, furtively going through their schedule, without much praise or recognition. GOOD. By. Me.

Record of week 16: 2-1

Week 16 OFFRTG: 114.9 (20th)

Week 16 DEFRTG: 108.1 (5th)

Week 16 NETRTG: +6.8 (7th)

Week 16 was difficult to deal with as the trade deadline always creates additional stress among the players. You don't know if your name is on the block or if you're safe. Is your entire family moving to the Midwest or are you comfortable in your Paradise Valley home?

Before answering these questions, the Suns faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and the ultra-competitive force that is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without Dame Lillard and with Khris Middleton injured after only 8 minutes of play, the Suns defense held strong behind 32 points from Booker and 28 from Durant. Beal added 25 as Phoenix won 114-106.

It was the Suns' turn to be undermanned as they hosted the Utah Jazz on the day of the trade deadline. Devin Booker was out with a hip injury and Phoenix dealt Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe, Jordan Goodwin and Chimezie Metu to the Grizzlies and Nets earlier in the day. Utah, which has been both a streaky and feisty team this season, couldn't survive the play of Grayson Allen (14 assists) and the scoring of Durant and Beal (61 points combined).

Phoenix won easily, 129-115.

Saturday night's game at Golden State was the only blemish of the week, from a win/loss standpoint as well as, we missed the deadline and I think it was a better team standpoint. The Suns Big Three had a scoreless night, combining for 28 of 62 shots (45.2%). All the variables they faced on the road, bad shooting, bad rebounding and it took a three-point basket from Steph Curry to beat them, 113-112.

Same old story on this show, right? How great the Warriors are to get back to .500, how much the Suns underperformed, yada yada yada.

Suns 12-3 in their last 15 games. ESPN: Warriors Warriors Warriors John Win (@DarthWin) February 11, 2024

This is not new. I don't know why I'm talking about it. Maybe it's the post-super bowl the result of a few Moscow mules. We're used to it and it's okay. Let the Suns stay under the radar. I doubt. I know we do, as do all fans of their team. Be blatant in your disregard for the fact that this team is starting to figure things out.

Let's go to the stock market for the week. I'm giving you two stocks for week 16 because hey, mules.

Ishbias portfolio: stocks

THE NBA trade deadline, as we knew, was going to be tricky for the Suns. They lacked viable assets and could not really become major players in the market. As it turned out across the NBA, no one really was. The Play-In Tournament has truly changed the way the trade deadline works, as more and more teams hold on to their star players in hopes of making a splash in the postseason.

Many have called the 2024 deadline a failure. No big names changing locations, no massive contracts to give talking heads something to talk about.

What wasn't a dud was Mat Ishbia's willingness to spend money on a competitor. Time will tell if it's money well spent, but the Suns are the only post-trade deadline of a luxury team to increase their overall spending for the season. The addition of Royce ONeale further subjected the Suns to a higher luxury tax.

The luxury tax penalty: before and after the deadline Every team saved or remained neutral, except Phoenix. The projected tax split is $11.5 million for the 22 non-paying teams. pic.twitter.com/WZ98MejnCt Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 9, 2024

We've known since Ishbia took ownership of the team a year ago that he's willing to spend. The trade deadline was another example where James Jones presented him with an option, showed him the numbers and Ishbia gave him the green light.

Stock up on this. Stock up on wanting to be a competitor. It's just a shame that he has become our landlord now when so many restrictions are in place.

Nurkics Mental Games: Stock

Jusuf has had a great season and I like that he is ready to stand up to Draymond Green. I can't imagine our old center doing anything but cowering in his presence. But playing the mental game against Draymond? You will never win this.

Even if you do, you don't win.

It's like arguing with your wife. Even if you are right, if all logic is in your favor and you present a viable argument, you will not win. You get penalized for being right, something is taken and you lose. And it's still you.

Again, I appreciate that Nurkic wants to get Green to give him an injection. But focus on the game. Focus on putting the ball in the basket. Six points against an undersized Warriors interior isn't what I'd call unacceptable, but it's disappointing.

Draymond wins again, and this time the Warriors go with him.

I hope you agree with just two actions this week. I hope you don't invest too much in either and lose your investments. But they are both strong.

Let's look forward to week 17. It's short because the All-Star break awaits us. Phoenix plays two home games, one against the Sacramento Kings and one against Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons on Valentine's Day. Nothing like your ex-lover coming to town on V-Day, eh?

Here is a survey at your disposal.

Have a good week, Nice.