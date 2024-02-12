Remove 'pernicious' shares tax to help boost London Stock Exchange, Hunt says





Monday February 12, 2024 10:42 a.m. UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt faces pressure to scrap stamp duty on stocks in his spring budget Jeremy Hunt must scrap a pernicious tax on share trading to breathe life back into the struggling London Stock Exchange after a drop in new listings, a major investment bank has said. In a note to investors this morning, London-based brokerage and investment bank Peel Hunt called on the Treasury to scrap its stamp duty on shares which it said was driving investors away from the UK to the US and Europe. This tax requires traders to pay a duty of 0.5 percent on every transactionwhich generates 3.3 billion in tax revenue for the Treasury each year. However, the accusation has proven controversial in City circles and has been accused by senior officials of stifling the amount of liquidity entering the market. It is clear that stamp duty should be scrapped as part of a series of reforms aimed at helping the recovery of Britain's capital markets, Charles Hall, head of research at Peel Hunt, said in a note to investors. At the very least, we believe that stamp duty on small and mid-cap stocks should be removed and significantly reduced for larger companies. Although this would reduce taxes in the very short term, it would result in a substantial increase in taxes due to increased economic activity and increases in other taxes. Removing these duties could boost demand for UK shares by 10 per cent and potentially add 250 billion of value to the market, according to Peel Hunts analysis, with the potential shortfall in tax revenue offset by capital gains. and inheritance taxes. Businesses would be encouraged to register in the UK, helping to raise corporation tax and increase economic activity, particularly in the vital financial sector, Hall added. The calls come as policymakers and regulators look for ways to revive Britain's capital markets following a decline in listings over the past year. Only 23 companies were listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2023, compared to 45 in 2022, representing a drop of 62% from the record 119 listings in 2021. The number of companies listed in London has fallen by around 40 percent from the 2008 peak. The economic downturn has triggered action by regulators and London Stock Exchange executives to try to revive the market's appeal. In December, the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed it would continue with an overhaul of listing rules aimed at boosting the attractiveness of the London Stock Exchange as a listing venue. Politicians are also looking at ways to increase market liquidity and attract more money to UK stocks. Among the plans reportedly considered in Hunts Spring's budget is a UK ISA, which would offer tax breaks for investors to invest in UK companies and help avoid stamp duty. Ministers are also seeking to revive a shareholder culture by putting the government's stake in Natwest back in the hands of retail investors. Learn more Treasury could launch Natwest retail as early as June, UKGI confirms

