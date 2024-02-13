Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles after worse-than-expected inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are falling sharply Tuesday after worse-than-expected inflation data forced investors to question the hopes that have propelled Wall Street to record highs.

The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in early trading as traders delayed their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve would implement the interest rate cuts they crave. The higher-than-expected inflation report may have ended hopes for a first interest rate cut in March. It also pushed many forecasts beyond May into June, according to CME Group data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 420 points, or 1.1%, from its record high set the day before. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which was flirting with its all-time high set in 2021, fell even further, by 1.8%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

High interest rates hurt all types of investments, and they tend to particularly harm high-growth stocks like technology companies. A 2.3% drop for Microsoft and a 2.1% drop for Nvidia were two of the heaviest weights in the market.

Shares of small companies fell more than the rest of the market on concerns that high interest rates would make it harder for them to raise cash. The Russell 2000 index of small stocks fell 3%.

Some analysts have warned that the inflation data could mean not only a delay in cutting rates, but could even increase the possibility that the Fed will raise rates further. The Fed has already cut its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates have the effect of slowing down the overall economy and hurting investment prices.

But it's still just one data point, following several months of encouraging trends where inflation has eased, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

Until proven otherwise, the long-term trend of slowing inflation is still in place, he said. The Fed had already made it clear that rate cuts would not happen as soon as many would like. Today was simply a reminder of why they were inclined to wait.

Yet the reaction on Wall Street was immediate and negative.

Yields jumped in the bond market as traders expected the Fed to keep interest rates high for longer. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.18% to 4.25% Tuesday evening.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, jumped to 4.57% from 4.47%.

Even after the surprising inflation report, the most likely outcome remains that the economy makes a perfect landing and avoids a painful recession while it waits for inflation to return to the Fed's target, Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo said , co-chief investment officer of the Fed. multi-asset solutions business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

But she added that there is still a risk that the situation could tip into one of two extremes: either the economy falls into recession under the weight of high interest rates, or inflation re-accelerates due to the rising stock prices and falling Treasury yields. on expectations that rate cuts would soon be available.

The forced recalibration among traders for rate cuts actually brings Wall Street's expectations closer to those outlined by the Federal Reserve. Fed officials are generally considering three rate cuts this year, as inflation hopefully continues to ease toward its 2% target, after peaking above 9% two years ago. are.

Previously, traders were forecasting as many as six cuts in 2024, which has put stocks on a tremendous run since Halloween, where the S&P 500 has climbed in 14 of the past 15 weeks. Today, they are largely betting on three or four.

Critics have warned that stock prices may have climbed too far, too quickly, given the risks of reaccelerating inflation and a slowing economy. On the upside for markets recently, more companies than usual beat analysts' earnings forecasts in the most recent quarter.

Arista Networks joined this parade after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. But its stock nevertheless fell 4.8%. Analysts said investors were perhaps expecting even better guidance for the company's upcoming results, following a nearly 20% rise for the year so far.

On foreign stock markets, indices fell across Europe. In Asia, markets were closed in China for holidays, but Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.9% and South Korea's Kospi 1.1%.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.