London Stock Exchange and Microsoft: this is a game changer (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

We like financial stocks and since 2023, we have decided to overweight European diversified financial companies. Euronext Group was our most compelling idea (and best performer in the event of share price appreciation); however, we consider the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF, OTCPK:LNSTY) And German Stock Exchange positively. These rating statuses were due to several factors: 1) expectations of higher European allocation from fund managers, 2) upside volatility, and 3) revenue resilience.

The advantages of Microsoft

Concerning the LSEG, in our latest publication entitled Strength and widthwe highlighted three positive benefits: 1) LSEG and Microsoft, 2) the resumption of the group's data and analytics activities and 3) the optionality of mergers and acquisitions. We think we underestimated point 1: the LSEG and Microsoft agreement. Today we are back to comment on the first advantage. This is based on price increase estimates and the demo just received. from Refinitiv. As a reminder, LSEG acquired Refinitiv for $27 billion in 2021. Here at the Lab, we are Refinitiv Eikon users.

Our previous estimates were based on a revenue projection of 7.5% in 2023, which matches the latest company's forecast of “revenue growth towards the upper end of the 6-8% range“. We believe sales growth can accelerate to 8% in 2025 and 2026. Why?

On a qualitative level, we are simply impressed by the demo provided by Eikon. This partnership with Microsoft will likely lead LSEG to increase its market share penetration and increase its prices. This is what just happened with our contract renewal.

On a quantitative basis, after the LSEG Capital Market Day, we are excited about the management team and the company's plans to roll out new features/products in the coming months. It is now clear that this partnership will reshape the industry and could accelerate LSEG's revenue growth in the years to come. Given the timing of the new product launches, we were positively impressed with Workspace and Copilot Artificial Intelligence, and we believe these new insights mark an inflection point for the company. Remember that Microsoft (MSFT) and the London Stock Exchange Group are not simply work together; the American technology giant bought 4% of the London Stock Exchange Group last year. The Group will gradually transfer its IT infrastructure to the cloud and integrate Microsoft Teams for communications.

This partnership is not only supported by a potential increase in revenue, but also aims to improve LSEG's cost base, and the use of AI will likely improve financial analysis data. Returning to our Eikon demo, the company developed sophisticated extractors to select the appropriate data, created features to provide a smarter feed, increased productivity, and aligned Reuters with Microsoft office tools.

Changes to estimates

It is essential to note that we are 4/5% above Wall Street consensus estimates on financial data. We now expect consistent organic foreign exchange revenue growth of 7% and 8% in 2024 and over the period 2025-2027. Despite this, we think this could prove conservative. Regarding operating leverage, we expect the company's EBITDA margin to increase by approximately 350 basis points over the next two years, reaching an EBITDA margin of 51.7% in 2026 Looking at the latest trading update, LSEG is on track to achieve its full EBITDA margin. annual growth of around 8% (upper end of its forecast range). Higher annual contributions positively influenced this result. Additionally, the company confirmed the 2023 outlook for CAPEX and EBITDA margin levels (Fig. 2). For the reasons above, and in accordance with the company namewe forecast a turnover of 8.4 billion and a basic operating profit of 2.9 billion.

MSFT and LSEG partnership

Fig. 1

LSEG Q3 Trading Update

Figure 2

Additional benefits

The company announced Michel-Alain Proch as its new CFO. Mr. Proch has been CFO of Publicis for two and a half years and will officially take up his position on March 1. This announcement removes uncertainty in the group;

At the capital market day, the company announced a 1.0 billion share repurchase for 2024 (Fig. 3). Our previous estimates predicted a €750 million buyback in 2024. This corresponds to 2% of its outstanding share at the current price. The Blackstone consortium is likely to sell the remaining stake of LSEG in 2024. This higher buyback could guarantee the stability of the company's stock price;

The company also announced a new hierarchical structure by division (Fig. 4). This new system will come into effect in 2024 and we believe it will be easier to understand the group's finances. Risk Intelligence and FTSE Russell EBITDA have been consolidated into the broader Data & Analytics division. This new methodology will provide more transparency, which will result in better forecast estimates;

Additionally, based on company estimates, we have passed the CAPEX investment period (Fig. 5) and Refinitiv integration costs will cease. This could provide capital flexibility allowing for higher shareholder returns (and investments for inorganic growth).

Higher shareholder remuneration

Figure 3

New reporting system

Figure 4

Lower CAPEX projection

Figure 5

Valuation and risks

Given the revenue outlook and expected margin expansion, we forecast sales of 9 billion and 9.6 billion in 2025 and 2026. Our EBIT margin is 36.5% and 38.7%, respectively, which which brings our EPS (in pence) to 420. On a negative note, we should point out the recent weakness of the dollar against the . This is a drag on the group's earnings per share, as around 65% of the company's core operating profit is made in dollars. Therefore, we are increasing our 2024-26 EPS by only 4% to reflect higher revenue and EBITDA margin. This also explains the announcement of the takeover. Due to increasing our EPS estimates and keeping the P/E multiple unchanged at 25x, we increased our price target by 6.8% from 9,825p to 10,500p, reiterating our Buy rating on LSEG. An inverse DCF model also confirms our P/E valuation. Our main inputs are a WACC and a final growth rate of 10.2% and 3.5%, respectively. The LSEG FCF yield is higher than the current dividend yield (5.5% vs. 1.25%). There is therefore an option to increase capital: higher buybacks or accretive mergers and acquisitions. Downside risks are lower monthly trading volume, lower IPO activity, wage inflation, regulatory risks, foreign exchange risk on Eikon products and credit risk (the house exchange maintains high collateral levels, but a client's default could have a significant impact on profits).

Conclusion

We were impressed with LSEG's demonstration and believe the company will launch new products that will likely increase market share penetration and product pricing. In our last update, we already increased the company's EPS, but we believe LSEG still has clear valuation potential through accelerating annual revenue growth and margin expansion. Additionally, the new CFO announcement removes fundamental uncertainty about the stock. We view LSEG as a long-standing buying opportunity.

