London Stock Exchange Exodus Set to Continue as Travel Operator Seeks Exit





By Louis Goss Tui Group has called on investors to vote in favor of plans to delist the company from the London Stock Exchange, amid an exodus of companies from the struggling exchange due to concerns over low valuations and lack of liquidity. If approved, Tui's proposals would see the German travel company move its main listing to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in June 2024. The Hannover-based airline said its plans were aimed at increasing liquidity and simplifying its ownership structure following a market shift which in recent years has seen 77% of all trades in Tui shares take place in Germany. Shares of Tui (UK: TUI) rose 1% on Tuesday, after the company outperformed analysts' expectations, posting a 14.7% rise in revenue to a record high of 4.3 billion euros. Shares in Tui have fallen 33% in the past 12 months. To be approved, the proposals now require the support of a qualified majority of 75% of Tui's shareholders, in a vote which will take place on Tuesday at its annual general meeting. If finalized, Tui's exit will be another blow to the LSE, which some analysts say is now in a “doomsday loop” as big companies have increasingly begun to avoid the main British stock exchange . Analysts at Peel Hunt, led by Charles Hall, argued that the lack of IPOs on the London Stock Exchange led to a decline in liquidity, leading to low valuations as investors increasingly withdrew. plus their money from the UK. equity funds. At a MarketWatch panel discussion in November, London Stock Exchange Group CEO David Schwimmer countered the idea that Britain's main market was in decline, instead blaming the broader global macroeconomic environment. Schwimmer also disputed the idea that the LSE suffers from low valuations and a lack of liquidity, saying instead that companies were choosing to shy away from the market due to the UK's executive pay practices and a negative media environment. Concerns over the state of the LSE follow a series of blows to the stock market which has seen a number of large companies either transfer their primary listings to US markets or simply choose to avoid the UK stock exchange altogether by trading their IPOs in New York. . In August 2023, the decision by British microchip designer Arm Holdings (ARM) to list on the US Nasdaq was seen as a blow to the LSE, following efforts by the British government to persuade the technology company of Cambridgeshire to launch its IPO in London. . Decisions by two of Ireland's largest companies – building materials seller CRH (CRH) and cardboard packaging maker Smurfit Kappa (IE:SK3) – to transfer their main listings to the New York Stock Exchange in 2023 have also been considered a blow. Irish gaming giant Flutter Entertainment's (UK: FLTR) decision in April 2023 to move its secondary listing from Euronext Dublin to the NYSE has also increased fears that the FTSE 100 company could also completely abandon its primary listing in London in the near future. Compounding its problems, the LSE suffered a series of outages in previous years that disrupted trading on the market. LSE's data and analytics business currently generates the bulk of the company's revenue following the $27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv in 2021. LSEG has been approached by MarketWatch for comment. The London Stock Exchange (UK:LSEG) saw its stock fall 1%, although it has gained 15% over the past 52 weeks. -Louis Goss This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 02/13/24 0827ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

