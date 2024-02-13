Tui investors vote to leave London Stock Exchange amid record results | Tourism





Tui, Europe's largest travel company, is abandoning the London Stock Exchange to list its shares only in Germany. A vote on Tuesday resulted in 98.35% of shareholders backing a proposal by the company to abandon its UK listing, in what will be seen as the latest blow to London's standing in international finance. The company said the result showed there had been a very clear vote in favor of delisting from the London Stock Exchange. The decision which will allow Tui to maintain its dual listing on the Hannover and Frankfurt stock exchanges is expected to take place in early summer. The company had argued to shareholders that removing London would simplify its structure and improve liquidity, with some investors suggesting that shares trading only in Germany could reduce costs and support European airline ownership. Tui said around 77% of share transactions are settled directly through the German share register, while less than a quarter of Tui share transactions are in the form of UK depositary interests. Trading in Tui shares has already come under scrutiny. An attempted transfer in March 2022 of a major stake held by Russian steel, mining and banking magnate Alexei Mordashov has led to a criminal investigation in Cyprus, after an international media outlet raised questions on a possible violation of sanctions. Mordashov's participation remains frozen. Tuesday's vote will also be looked at from a national perspective and seen as the latest setback for the London stock market. Last month, betting company Flutter listed in New York and announced it would move its primary listing from London, with shareholders expected to vote on the proposal in May. Last year, Cambridge-based chip designer Arm, one of the UK's few truly global tech success stories, snubbed London in favor of an IPO on New York's Nasdaq, as part of one of the biggest IPOs in recent years. The stock change, which required 75% of the vote at the virtual AGM, came on a day when the company also announced a surprise profit and record revenue in the Christmas quarter thanks to strong travel demand. The travel agency reported an unexpected profit of 6 million (5.1 million) in the final quarter of last year, compared to a loss of 153 million during the same period in 2022. ignore previous newsletter promotion Register for Business today Get ready for the workday, we'll give you all the business news and analysis you need every morning. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Revenue climbed 15% year-over-year to 4.3 billion, a record for the quarter, which the company said was due to stronger demand accompanied by improved pricing and pricing. Sebastian Ebel, chief executive of Tui, said: “People's willingness to travel is still high, despite a market environment that remains challenging. We are on the right track, we are gaining customers and we are growing. We are accelerating our transformation quarter after quarter. Tui, which reduced its debt from 5.3 billion to 4 billion at the end of last year, maintained its full-year forecasts for a 10% increase in revenue and a 25% increase. of its profits. The company said winter and summer bookings were up 8% year-over-year and average prices were up 4%. Tui has 9.4 million bookings for winter and summer combined, up from 8.7 million last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/feb/13/tui-record-results-potential-london-exit-de-listing-lse-germany-shareholders-travel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos