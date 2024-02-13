Futures fall ahead of key inflation, CPI data





Investors traded cautiously on Tuesday ahead of the release of January inflation data.

Wall Street expects the consumer price index to fall below 3% for the first time in more than two years.

Stock futures were down slightly and the 10-year Treasury yield and dollar index barely moved.



Markets were in a wary mood on Tuesday, as investors eagerly awaited the release of US inflation data for January. U.S. stock futures were in the red shortly after 5 a.m. ET. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.2%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield was virtually unchanged at 4.18%, and the U.S. dollar index rose about 0.1%. Wall Street expects the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to come in at 2.9%, marking its first reading below 3% since March 2021. The annualized pace of price growth approaching the Federal Reserve's 2% target could pave the way for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates within months, easing pressure on the economy and reducing the risk of recession. The Fed raised its benchmark rate from near zero to more than 5% in less than 18 months to curb inflation, which reached 9.1%, its highest level in 40 years, in the summer of 2022. “Headline inflation in the United States is expected to fall below 3% in January,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote bank, said in a morning note. “Weaker-than-expected data will likely reinforce rate cut expectations for May, keep the dollar index below the 100-day moving average and support stocks,” she continued. “An unwanted upside surprise, however, should further dampen May's downside forecasts and shift the focus toward June.” Several high-profile companies are scheduled to report fourth-quarter results today, including Airbnb, Shopify and Coca-Cola. Investors have more data releases to look forward to this week. Early unemployment claims, retail sales and the Empire State Manufacturing Survey are all scheduled for Thursday.

