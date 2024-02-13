European travel giant Tui to leave the London Stock Exchange







London

CNN

—

Tui, one of the world's largest travel companies, will leave the London Stock Exchange in June, latest blow for British capitals long-standing reputation as the undisputed leader of European stock markets. Shareholders of the German company, dual-listed in London and Frankfurt, voted on Tuesday in favor of delisting the company. of the London Stock Exchange. Tui said in December it was reluctant to make the move because a significant portion of trading in its shares had migrated from the UK to Germany over the past four years. A single listing in Frankfurt would also simplify the company structure and reduce costs, it explained at the time. We are pleased that TUI shareholders followed our recommendation and voted in favor of the delisting, Chief Financial Officer Mathias Kiep said in a statement. The company plans to cancel its shares on the London Stock Exchange at the end of June. Britain's main stock exchange has seen several companies move their primary listing to New York or choose Wall Street to list over the past 18 months, including chipmaker ARM Holdings (ARM), backed by tech sector gem Softbank British. This departure is unlikely to raise the same concerns about the future of London. The company is worth just a fifth of its value since the start of the pandemic, when its shares collapsed and it crashed from the blue-chip FTSE 100 stock index. His move to Frankfurt nevertheless serves as a reminder that London is no longer the essential destination for Europeans. businesses wishing to grow and raise funds from investors. The Tui shareholder vote is undoubtedly a blow to London's markets, said Delphine Currie, a partner at law firm Reed Smith who advises companies on their IPOs. While some might say the move makes sense for Tui, it is yet another example of a high-profile company turning its back on London. The British capital is increasingly in direct competition with its neighbors including Amsterdam and Paris, vying for position as Europe's largest share trading center and most valuable stock market. Headquartered in Hannover, Tui owns more than 400 hotels, 16 cruise ships, five airlines and 1,200 travel agencies. The group employs more than 60,000 people, according to its website. Also on Tuesday, the company reported its first-ever operating profit for the October-December quarter, which tends to be a quieter time for travel. Revenue for the period jumped 15% from a year earlier to a record $US4.3 billion ($4.6 billion) as the company was able to raise prices. thanks to continued strong travel demand. It's not the best consumer environment, but vacations, wherever you look, are the priority, Kiep told investors on a call. Despite the war between Israel and Hamas and the resulting unrest in the Middle East, Egypt has remained one of the most popular short-haul destinations for Tuis customers, alongside the Canaries and Cape Verde , the company said. said. The quarter's top long-haul destinations include Mexico, Thailand and the Dominican Republic, the statement added. The company has diverted some of its cruise ships around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen-based Houthi militants. We are confident for the full year despite the cost of diverting our cruise ships, CEO Sebastian Ebel told investors, emphasizing that the additional costs associated with diversions would be in the low double-digit millions.

