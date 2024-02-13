The decline in the stock market due to higher inflation presents a buying opportunity. here's why

Wall Street plunged Tuesday after higher-than-expected January consumer inflation data was released before the bell. In response, bonds sold off, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield above 4.30% and stock prices falling sharply. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all fell more than 1.5% as the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in May fell to 33% from previous levels above 61%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in January versus 0.2% expected, and 3.1% year-on-year versus 2.9% expected. The base rate, excluding food and gas prices, increased by 0.4% month-on-month against an expected increase of 0.3%, and by 3.9% year-on-year against an increase of 3.7% expected. Jim Cramer has been saying for some time now that the economy remains too strong for a rate cut in the near future. Tuesday's CPI reading broke a string of numbers showing slowing inflation trends. Whether this is a month-long incident or not remains to be seen. But in an economy as resilient as we have seen in the face of 11 rate hikes starting in March 2022, the risk of reigniting inflation is always a concern. Housing costs, which make up about a third of the overall CPI and even more at the base level, continued to stand out as a major area of ​​stickiness. Within the services category, the housing component was a positive surprise, increasing 0.6% month-on-month and 6% year-over-year. Other sources of upward pressure on the core CPI came from medical care, up 0.7% month-over-month and 0.6% year-over-year , and transport, up 1% per month and 9.5% per year. On the other hand, still focusing on the core index, commodities with a weighting of around 19% decreased by 0.3% on a monthly and annual basis, new vehicle prices remained unchanged over a month but up 0.7% over the year; used cars and trucks decreased 3.4% month-on-month and 3.5% year-over-year; clothing was down 0.7% per month and up just 0.1% per year; and medical care products decreased 0.6% month-on-month, but increased 3% year-over-year. In other words, the prices of services continue to rise at too rapid a pace while the fall in the cost of goods is not sufficient to offset them. So how do we play this? Obviously, a resurgence of inflation over a prolonged period would have a clearly negative effect, leading to higher Treasury yields and, therefore, lower stock prices. However, we are not ready to draw this conclusion based on the one-month report, especially since the headline CPI is below December's level and the core index is in line with what we have seen in December. We are in no way rejecting this January reading. Rising inflation is absolutely a tail risk that must be respected and monitored. However, we are not ready to become bearish on the stock market based on this release alone. For starters, January's CPI supports the view that the Fed has not tightened monetary policy excessively and is justified in keeping rates higher for longer. At the very least, there is no urgency to cut spending for fear of a “hard landing” of the economy. Jim said the debate over a “hard landing” or a “soft landing” following such an aggressive Fed tightening cycle should actually be a “landing without a landing”, i.e. say an economy that is moving forward and inflation that continues to moderate. Again, we will need to reassess whether January's numbers mark the start of a multi-month rise in pricing pressures. The funny thing about inflation is that while it negatively impacts demand due to reduced affordability, it is also supported by demand. The only way to keep prices high in a free market economy is if there is still enough demand for those higher prices. Thus, the saying: “The best cure for high prices is high prices.” In other words, there is a demand for goods and even more for services. This is positive for company sales and profits, at least on a nominal basis. We therefore believe that the decline in the stock market is possible. Conclusion As of Monday's close, the S&P 500 short-term oscillator was mostly neutral, neither oversold nor overbought. We will have to see if Tuesday's drop tips the scales towards oversold. And just like the monthly CPI reading doesn't create a trend, the same goes for the market. This year has been mostly strong. There was some weakness early on and a few weak sessions like Tuesday. So the next few days in the market will tell us whether we are in for tough times or whether the market simply needed to be dragged kicking and screaming into the reality that it was way too dovish compared to what says the Fed and now. the market must lower its expectations for rate cuts for this year. (See here for a complete list of Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust stocks.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling a stock in his charity's portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of February 5, 2024 in New York. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images