Asian stocks mostly higher ahead of US inflation report





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are falling after worse-than-expected inflation data forced investors to question the hopes that have propelled Wall Street to record highs. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% early Tuesday as traders delayed their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates. The inflation report may have ended hopes for a first interest rate cut in March. This also pushed many forecasts beyond May into June. The Dow Jones fell 317 points, or 0.8%, from its record set the day before. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2%. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the bond market. THIS IS A LATEST UPDATE. Earlier AP story follows below. NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fall on Wall Street after a key reading on U.S. consumer inflation came in hotter than expected. S&P 500 futures fell 1.1% about 10 minutes after the Labor Department's report was released. Dow futures fell 0.8% and Nasdaq futures fell 1.6%. Bond yields have surged. The Labor Department's report released Tuesday morning showed that consumer prices rose 3.1% in January compared to last year. Economists expected an increase of 2.9%. The stronger-than-expected inflation data follows recent reports showing the U.S. economy and job market remain remarkably strong. These reports, along with some comments from Fed officials, have forced traders to push back their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. Inflation, which peaked above 9% in June 2022, has cooled enough that the Fed has hinted it may cut its main interest rate several times this year. Such cuts typically boost financial markets and the economy, and they would relieve pressure built up since the Fed raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001. In the bond market, yields have risen sharply. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped from 4.16% to 4.26% Monday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Federal Reserve expectations, rose to 4.60% from 4.48% on Monday. European benchmarks fell further after the release of the US inflation report. The French CAC 40 fell 0.4%, the German DAX 0.5% and the British FTSE 100 0.2%. Asian stocks mostly ended higher on Tuesday. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.9% to finish at 37,963.97, briefly surpassing 38,000 for the first time in 34 years. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost earlier gains, falling 0.2% to 7,603.60. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1% to 2,649.64. Markets were closed in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan for the Lunar New Year holiday. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 67 cents to $77.59 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 59 cents to $82.63 a barrel.

