Stock market today: Wall Street falls sharply after disappointing inflation data, with Dow Jones down 500

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday after disappointing inflation data confronted investors with the bitter possibility that interest rates could remain high for months longer than they expected.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% as traders delayed their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve will implement the interest rate cuts they crave. The higher-than-expected inflation report may have ended hopes for a first interest rate cut in March. It also pushed many forecasts beyond May into June, according to CME Group data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 524 points, or 1.4%, from its record set the day before. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which was flirting with its all-time high set in 2021, fell 1.8%.

High interest rates hurt all types of investments, and they tend to particularly harm high-growth stocks like technology companies. A drop of 2.2% for Microsoft and a drop of 2.1% for Amazon constitute the two heaviest weights on the market.

Losses were widespread and nearly 90% of S&P 500 stocks fell in the wipeout. This is one of the biggest slowdowns for the index since its big record rally began in late October. Much of the rise was due to hopes that inflation would cool enough for the Fed to cut rates and ease pressure on the economy.

Shares of smaller companies have fallen even further because high rates could hurt them more than their larger rivals by making it harder to borrow cash. The Russell 2000 index of small stocks plunged 4% for its worst day in two summers.

Some analysts have warned that the inflation data could mean not only a delay in cutting rates, but also the possibility of further hikes. The Fed has already cut its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates work by slowing down the overall economy.

But it's still just one data point, following months of encouraging trends where inflationary pressures have eased, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

Until proven otherwise, the long-term trend of slowing inflation is still in place, he said. The Fed had already made it clear that rate cuts would not happen as soon as many would like. Today was simply a reminder of why they were inclined to wait.

Yet the reaction on Wall Street was immediate and fierce.

Yields jumped in the bond market as traders expected the Fed to keep rates high for longer. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.18% to 4.31% Tuesday evening.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, jumped to 4.66% from 4.47%.

Even after the surprising inflation report, the most likely outcome remains that the economy makes a perfect landing and avoids a painful recession as inflation calms, according to Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-chief investment officer of the multi-asset solutions business at Goldman. Sachs Asset Management.

But she added that there is still a risk that the situation could tip into one of two extremes: either the economy slides into recession under the weight of high interest rates, or inflation partly accelerates again. cause of falling Treasury yields and plummeting stock prices. have already climbed on expectations of future rate cuts.

The forced recalibration of rates by traders brought Wall Street's expectations closer to those outlined by the Federal Reserve. Fed officials said earlier they expect three rate cuts this year, as inflation hopefully eases toward its 2% target, following its peak above 9% a year ago. has two summers.

Previously, traders predicted up to six cuts in 2024. Today, they are largely betting on three or four cuts.

Critics have warned that stock prices may have climbed too far, too quickly, given overly optimistic hopes of rate cuts and other risks. Bullish for markets recently, most companies beat analysts' profit forecasts in the last quarter.

Arista Networks joined this parade after reporting higher than expected profits and revenue. But its stock nevertheless fell 5.5%. Once again underscoring the power of high expectations, analysts said the stock may have fallen because investors were hoping for better forecasts for the company's upcoming results. As the day began, its stock was already up nearly 20% for the year so far.

Moody's fell 7.9%, the worst loss in the S&P 500 index after the credit rating company reported profit for the latest quarter that was weaker than Wall Street had expected.

On Wall Street's winning side, JetBlue Airways soared 21.6% after activist investor Carl Icahn revealed he had acquired a stake in the airline and said he viewed the stock as underperforming. evaluated.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 68.67 points to 4,953.17. The Dow fell 524.63 to 38,272.75 and the Nasdaq fell 286.95 to 15,655.60.

On foreign stock markets, indices fell across Europe. In Asia, markets were closed in China for holidays, but Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.9% and South Korea's Kospi 1.1%.

AP Business Editor Yuri Kageyama contributed.