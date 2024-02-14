Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on February 7, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline since March 2023.
Dow Jones futures slipped 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.07%.
In after-hours trading, Lyft shares jumped more than 16% after the ride-hailing company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Airbnb fell more than 4%, even as the company beat revenue expectations in its most recent quarter.
During Tuesday's regular session, the 30-stock Dow lost 1.35% for its worst day since March 2023. The S&P 500 lost 1.37% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8%. A higher-than-expected inflation rate sparked a wave of sell-offs as traders feared the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates as soon as they had hoped.
The consumer price index gained 0.3% in January on a monthly basis and rose 3.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, economists surveyed by Dow Jones forecast an increase of 0.2% month-over-month and 2.9% from a year earlier.
Although the January CPI report likely pushes the likelihood of a Fed rate cut into the second half of 2024 from investors' initial expectations of a rate cut as early as March, the market rally is not not finished, according to Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. .
Tuesday's pullback “allows valuations to align a little more with fundamentals. The reset gives investors oriented toward reasonable valuations an opportunity to perhaps enter the market,” he said.
“But importantly, as inflation, interest rates and earnings continue to support rising stock prices, we do not believe this is the beginning of the end, with a prolonged downturn ahead of us,” added Sandven.
On Wednesday, Wall Street will be listening to comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.
Several big names are reporting earnings, such as Generac and Kraft Heinz reporting Wednesday morning. Cisco Systems and Occidental Petroleum will report results after the close.
