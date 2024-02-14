Governor Glenn Youngkin | Governor.Virginia.gov





Real estate analytics company to occupy 150,000 square feet of Central Place Tower in Arlington County, housing 650 employees RICHMOND, Virginia – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics for the commercial and residential real estate markets , will invest $20 million to relocate its global headquarters from Washington, DC. in Arlington County. The company purchased 1201 Wilson Boulevard, a 560,000 square foot office building in Rosslyn known as Central Place Tower, and will occupy 150,000 square feet of commercial office space in late 2024. The move to the new headquarters will include 500 offshored jobs and 150,000 jobs. new jobs in the Commonwealth. “Virginia is an excellent choice for the location of a new headquarters, and we are pleased that CoStar Group, a leading provider of online real estate markets, real estate market information and analysis, sees the economic advantage of settling in the Commonwealth”, said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As states compete for business and jobs, the Commonwealth’s diverse and world-class talent, exceptional quality of life and stable business climate continue to stand out. We are proud that CoStar has chosen Virginia as its home. “It is an honor to welcome CoStar Group's global headquarters to Arlington County, complementing the company's core research and development operations in the city of Richmond,” said Secretary of Commerce and Commerce Caren Merrick. “Virginia represents a diverse ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters across a wide range of industries, and our primary cited advantage is the ability to recruit top talent. We're building tomorrow's workforce in the Commonwealth so industry leaders like CoStar Group continue to reinvest here. “The financially strategic acquisition of this building will provide the ideal home for the more than 500 employees at our current headquarters. We are incredibly grateful for the 14 years we have called Washington, DC home, and we will continue to be a part of this community even as we move across the river to Arlington County. said Andy Florance, founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “CoStar Group’s strategic move to Arlington strengthens our attractiveness as a hub for innovative global companies” said Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey. “We are delighted to welcome Costar Group to Rosslyn, where its presence will certainly have positive economic impacts and help strengthen the neighborhood, including the faster completion of a rebuilt Gateway Park. “I welcome the CoStar Group. The decision to move CoStar's headquarters to Arlington County reinforces the positive environment that state and local leaders have created for businesses,” said Senator Barbara Favola. “The well-educated workforce, world-class public schools, public transportation opportunities and recreational spaces will be welcome assets for CoStar employees. » Founded in 1987, CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading global provider of online real estate markets, real estate market information and analysis. The company's mission is to digitize global real estate, enabling everyone to discover properties, information and connections that improve their business and their lives. CoStar Group has more than 6,200 employees in 14 countries and is included in the S&P 500 Index, one of the leading benchmarks of the U.S. stock market, and the NASDAQ 100, one of the world's largest large-scale indexes. capitalizations. CoStar Group established its research and data analytics headquarters in the City of Richmond in 2016 and now employs more than 1,000 team members, representing one of the city's 25 largest employers. In 2021, CoStar announced plans to build a corporate campus in Richmond, creating an additional 2,000 new jobs. The new campus will represent approximately 750,000 square feet of new office and retail space and is expected to include a 26-story LEED-certified office building and a six-story mixed-use building that will serve as a central location for employee amenities. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1.25 million grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Arlington County with this project. The governor also approved $3.5 million in funding from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. Funding and services to support the company's employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. # # #

