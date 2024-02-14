Siemens Energy chooses Charlotte for its upcoming expansion





Published on February 13, 2024

Photo courtesy of Siemens Energy CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (February 13, 2024) – Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology, chose Charlotte for its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce large power transformers. The company will invest $149,859,000 and create 475 new jobs in Charlotte. “Manufacturing large power transformers in the United States will strengthen and expand our power grid to incorporate more renewable energy and meet growing energy demands,” said Tim Holt, board member of Siemens Energy. “We are thrilled to do so in Charlotte, North Carolina, where our existing factory and incredible team are answering the call from our customers and policymakers to help protect our nation’s energy and national security.” Siemens Energy has been a global leader in energy technologies for more than 150 years. Today, Siemens Energy has a team of approximately 97,000 employees spread across 90 countries. Operating across the energy landscape, from conventional to renewable energy, Siemens Energy has been in the United States for more than 100 years and currently has 21 manufacturing and service facilities and more than 10,000 employees across the country. “Siemens Energy is creating even more valuable energy manufacturing jobs for the Charlotte community, and this latest expansion once again demonstrates their confidence in our state and its exceptional workforce,” said Siemens Energy. said Governor Cooper. “Bringing production of these high-voltage transformers onshore not only creates U.S. jobs, but it makes our power grid more resilient and ready for the transition to clean energy. With an energy hub already established in Charlotte. Siemens Energy is now expanding its operations to include an advanced manufacturing facility that will be used to produce large power transformers. The U.S. Department of Energy recently emphasized the need for a strong domestic manufacturing base for national security reasons. “We are thrilled that Siemens Energy is choosing Charlotte for its advanced manufacturing facility,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “Siemens Energy has been a valued corporate partner in our community for many years, and this additional investment will create jobs, drive economic growth in our city and contribute to the well-being of our country. » Siemens Energy plans to expand its current facility located off Westinghouse Boulevard. This expansion creates a wide variety of job opportunities, including logistics, mechanics, assembly, maintenance, engineering, project management, supervisor, etc., with an average annual salary of $82,052. “Mecklenburg County is the largest manufacturing employment center in North Carolina, and investments like this solidify our position as home to the future of energy technology and advanced manufacturing in the United States. United,” said George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about the expansion of Siemens Energy, which will increase jobs in our community and support the county in providing high-quality services to residents. This project is a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership, the North Carolina General Assembly, Duke Energy and the North Carolina Railroad. Over the past twelve months, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have collaborated on economic development projects, including the relocations and expansions of Solve Industrial Motion Group, alpitronic Americas LLC and TTX. With today's announcement from Siemens Energy, the city and county helped generate more than $427 million in capital investments and create 1,075 new jobs.

