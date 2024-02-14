Sanctions update from Santander, Iran and the United States





February 13, 2024 In response to an article published in British media on February 4, Santander can categorically state that after a thorough internal investigation it has found no direct or indirect sanctions violations in any part of the group. We have sent the following communication to our teams: As we announced to you last week, a British media published an article on February 4, 2024 on a Santander account allegedly linked to Iran. We have conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations and circumstances surrounding the opening and use of the account referenced in the article, as well as those connected to it. Thus, we can categorically state that Santander has not found any violation of US sanctions against Iran in relation to these allegations. For legal and reputational reasons, the allegations contained in this report require a clear and firm response from us. We have taken steps both internally and externally to address this. If this article is raised by concerned customers or customers, I would be grateful if you would respond with the following points of fact: The required standard review conducted regarding this account determined that the account holder was not on any sanctions list and that the business was owned, according to relevant public records, by individuals who were not identified as subject to sanctions. At no time did Santander UK know that the account holder was owned in trust by a US-sanctioned Iranian company, as the article claims, nor could the bank have identified the trust on the basis of a review of public records.

The account was closed in 2022 for reasons unrelated to these allegations. Neither the account holder nor the identified owners of the business have been subject to sanctions during the life of the account and none are today. The amounts made to the account while it was open were negligible.

We also conducted a broader review of other individuals associated with the entities and individuals identified in the article and found no sanctions violations in any other part of Santander's global operations.

We contacted the relevant regulatory authorities in the UK and US prior to publication of the article to inform them. Additionally, we continue to keep these authorities informed, including emphasizing that no transactions with a U.S. jurisdictional nexus involving any of the sanctioned parties cited in the article have been identified.

As a global bank, Santander is fully aware of its obligation to comply with all relevant sanctions regimes. In this case, both in the UK and across our global banking operations, we are confident that we have succeeded in achieving this. Greetings, Juan Manuel Cendoya Global Head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research

