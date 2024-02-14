Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks fall after disappointing US inflation data sends Dow Jones lower
TOKYO (AP) Stocks fell Wednesday in Asia after disappointing U.S. inflation data sent shares lower on Wall Street, raising the prospect that interest rates will remain high for longer.
Regional market watchers have been closely following the presidential election outcome in Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's largest economies and a supplier of strategically important resources like nickel.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index resumed trading after the Lunar New Year holiday, rising 0.2% to 15,769.95 after opening lower. Markets in mainland China remain closed all week.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8% to 37,646.37. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1% to 7,526.70. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.3% to 2,616.47.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 index fell 1.4% to 4,953.17 as traders delayed their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve will implement the interest rate cuts they crave. The higher-than-expected inflation report could mean the first cut won't come in March.
The Labor Ministry report released Tuesday showed the consumer price index rose 0.3 percent from December to January, compared with a 0.2 percent increase the previous month. Compared to last year, prices increased by 3.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% from its record set a day earlier, closing at 38,272.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which is flirting with its all-time high set in 2021, fell 1.8% to 15,655.60.
High interest rates hurt all types of investments, and they tend to particularly harm high-growth stocks like technology companies. A drop of 2.2% for Microsoft and a drop of 2.1% for Amazon constitute the two heaviest weights on the market.
Losses were widespread and nearly 90% of S&P 500 stocks fell in one of the biggest speed bumps for the index since its big record rally began in late October.
Much of the rise was due to hopes that inflation would cool enough for the Fed to cut rates and ease pressure on the economy.
Shares of smaller companies have fallen even further because high rates could hurt them more than their larger rivals by making it harder to borrow cash. The Russell 2000 index of small stocks plunged 4% for its worst day in two summers.
Yields jumped in the bond market as traders expected the Fed to keep rates high for longer. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.18% to 4.31% Tuesday evening.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, jumped to 4.66% from 4.47%.
Even after the surprising inflation report, the most likely outcome remains that the economy makes a perfect landing and avoids a painful recession as inflation calms, according to Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-chief investment officer of the multi-asset solutions business at Goldman. Sachs Asset Management.
But she added that there is still a risk that the economy could slide into a recession under the weight of high interest rates, or that inflation could accelerate again, in part because of falling Treasury yields.
Fed officials said they expect three rate cuts this year, as inflation hopefully eases toward its 2% target, after peaking above 9% two years ago. are. Previously, traders predicted up to six cuts in 2024. Today, they are largely betting on three or four cuts.
Critics have warned that stock prices may have climbed too far, too quickly, given overly optimistic hopes of rate cuts and other risks.
Moody's fell 7.9%, the worst loss in the S&P 500 index after the credit rating company reported profit for the latest quarter that was weaker than Wall Street had expected.
On the winning side, JetBlue Airways soared 21.6% after activist investor Carl Icahn revealed he had acquired a stake in the airline and said he considered the stock undervalued.
In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 1 cent to $77.86 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 10 cents to $82.67 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar hovered above 150 Japanese yen, falling to 150.48 yen from 150.86 yen.
The euro costs $1.0710, little difference from $1.0712.
___
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
