MSCI China Index: 66 stocks removed from benchmark amid stock market rout

Global stock index compiler MSCI is removing dozens of companies from its China benchmark, which could further exacerbate outflows from Chinese stocks after a massive stock market rout.

The index provider announced this week that it would remove 66 stocks from the MSCI China Index, one of its flagship indices in China, as part of the company's latest quarterly review. Five new stocks will be added to the index.

MSCI stock indices are followed by institutional investors around the world for asset allocation and investment analysis purposes. More than 1,370 global exchange-traded funds are linked to its various indices, according to the company.

The MSCI China Index is the key compiler index tracking the Chinese stock market, covering approximately 85% of the total market capitalization of globally listed Chinese companies.

MSCI's decision is likely to affect the weighting of Chinese stocks in global portfolios and could trigger further outflows, at a time when investor confidence was already low.

The changes, which will take effect after the stock market closes on February 29, will reduce the total number of index components to 704.

This is an unusual move by the compiler, which for years has significantly increased the number of stocks in the MSCI China index. In its previous four quarterly reviews of this benchmark, it removed a total of 57 stocks and added 113.

On Monday, MSCI also announced changes to its other China-related businesses. indices, including removing dozens of stocks from the MSCI China A Onshore and MSCI China All Shares indices.

China's stock market has been in a prolonged slump since recent 2021 highs, with more than $6 trillion in market value having been wiped from the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong markets.

Investors are concerned about a myriad of challenges facing the world's second-largest economy, including but not limited to a prolonged housing downturn, high youth unemployment, deflation and a rapid decline in the rate of birth rate.

According to MSCI, among the 66 stocks to be removed are Greentown China Holdings, a Hangzhou-based real estate developer, and Gemdale Corp, a Shenzhen-based developer.

Other removals include social media platform Weibo, food and beverage producer Uni-President China, state-owned airliner China Southern Airlines, online lending platform Lufax Holdings and gene giant BGI Genomics .

The five additions include electrical appliance maker Midea Group and genetic sequencing equipment maker MGI Tech.

Beijing has sought to halt the three-year market rout, rolling out a series of support measures in recent months.

Recently, he has been pumping money into stocks through the country's sovereign wealth fund and even replaced the head of its securities regulator in an apparent attempt to quell public anger.

The redoubled attempts appear to have bought Beijing a little more time, as mainland Chinese markets saw a brief rebound last week before closing Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

But they do not address the underlying challenges facing the economy.

With relative valuations of Chinese stocks at an all-time low, the outlook for the asset class is not particularly bright as investors doubt Beijing's willingness to provide large-scale support to revive the stock market , said Luca Paolini, chief strategist in Geneva. – based on Pictet Asset Management, in a research report last week.

Moreover, [a] A recovery in the property market, which is key to improving confidence, is not in sight, he said.

The Hong Kong stock market reopened on Wednesday after a long holiday weekend, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.9%. Mainland Chinese markets remain closed and will resume trading on February 19.