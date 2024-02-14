Business
The value of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges fell significantly in 2023
Chinese company profits and stock prices fell sharply, with Chinese and Hong Kong stocks ending 2023 down 10%, some of the worst-performing stock markets in the world.
Among the risks facing shareholders of Chinese companies are limited transparency and the risk that they will compromise U.S. national security by purchasing shares in Chinese dual-use civil-military companies.
Investors in Chinese companies may support activities contrary to U.S. national interests, including the development of technologies used for censorship and surveillance, as well as to support the military, the report said. In China, seemingly private companies are subject to state pressure and control.
Seen as a way for Chinese companies to evade Beijing's restrictions on foreign ownership in sensitive sectors, particularly internet companies, VIEs have recently come under increasing scrutiny from the United States and from China. Business services company Pinduoduo, consumer company JD.com and technology company Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, rely on VIEs.
Market Call: Chinese Startups Still Seeking US Investors Despite IPO Challenges
Last year, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) began requiring all Chinese companies listed overseas to obtain its approval, regardless of their corporate structure.
China seeks to maintain opportunities to raise foreign capital, but it requires those efforts to align with its economic and national security priorities, said Marc Iyeki, head of listing strategy at Green Impact Exchange, which promotes business sustainability.
The requirement came after ride-hailing company DiDi Global went ahead with an IPO on the NYSE against Beijing's wishes in 2021, leading to an embarrassing delisting 11 months later that wiped out $60 billion and after which Beijing reluctantly agreed after nine years of American requests to let foreigners in. auditors monitor the accounts of companies listed abroad.
Although the CSRC has touted the measures as necessary to enforce regulatory compliance and prevent fraud, its review process is wide-ranging, including an assessment of the company's safeguards against disclosure of what the State-party considers state secrets, according to the report.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also announced increased oversight of VIEs, amid concerns about past scandals and abuses. While other companies are using VIEs, Chinese companies have been the first to use them to secure their key assets.
Over the past year, 24 Chinese companies have been listed on US exchanges, raising a total capital of $656 million. During the same period, 11 companies were delisted, including China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, the last two state-owned enterprises to have an IPO in North America and worth a total of 32.3 billion of dollars. Many voluntary delistings of state-owned companies took place shortly before or following the U.S.-China audit agreement.
To explain their decision to withdraw, Chinese state-owned companies cited high administrative charges and costs. But the commission noted that the departures also prevent U.S. regulators from gaining insight into these companies.
U.S. reporting requirements that Chinese state-owned companies may wish to avoid include: the percentage of shares owned by government entities, the names of each Chinese Communist Party official on the board of directors, and whether the company's bylaws contain a CCP charter.
Analysts believe that goodwill is very rare in bilateral relations. There is a fundamental distrust, a fundamental anxiety about the strategic intentions of both sides, which continues to deepen, said Anna Ashton, director of China trade affairs at Eurasia Group. The question is: will it decline at a controlled rate or will it plummet?
The U.S. commission was established in 2000 to investigate, advise, and recommend legislative action to Congress on the national security implications of U.S.-China trade and economic relations. Recent hearings have focused on topics including China's role in supply chains, international law, economic coercion and military diplomacy.
Tuesday's report also raises the possibility that Beijing could renege on its agreement allowing audits of Chinese state-owned companies, thereby undermining transparency.
This recent compliance comes after years of opacity, the commission noted. Concerns remain about continued cooperation from Chinese regulators. In particular, Chinese regulators could violate the agreement and reintroduce restrictions, leading to the forced delisting of companies, to the potential detriment of foreign investors.
Chinese stocks fall, US stocks fall, will reforms stem the tide?
The Chinese Embassy in Washington said Beijing opposes attempts to politicize securities regulation. We have always advocated resolving regulatory issues related to cross-border registration auditing through regulatory cooperation mechanisms, said embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu.
Investors could also find themselves caught in the geopolitical confrontation between the United States and China, amid increasing restrictions on Chinese dual-use companies, the commission noted. Weibo, the Chinese social media platform now valued at $2.4 billion on Nasdaq, works under government direction to censor posts on its blogging platform and is used by central and local governments to monitor and censor protests public.
And Hesai, which raised $192 million in its Nasdaq IPO a year ago, is making laser sensor systems for autonomous vehicles a technology identified by the U.S. military as having wide field applications. battle, which resulted in the company being excluded from Pentagon contracts, according to the commission.
There are many regulations being put in place on both sides, Hinote said. I think it's kind of an investment at your own risk.
