Don't worry about the stock market's inflationary panic





Stock markets suffered a crisis on Tuesday, show big losses after slightly higher-than-expected inflation data fueled fears that interest rate cuts were not imminent. But don't panic. Markets tend to overreact. The January Consumer Price Index report is just one number in an overall trend that is moving steadily in the right direction. Inflation slowed from an annual growth rate of 6.4% in December 2022 to less than half that figure a year later. It's important not to overreact and assume that an inflationary resurgence is developing, Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients. She added that the January figure, while higher than expected, was due in part to less important segments for the Federal Reserve as it gauges inflation against possible rate cuts. Forward-looking indicators suggest they will ease over the coming months, Shah wrote. Economists at Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, said inflation in January was supported by rising prices for medical services, auto repair and insurance as well as child care over the new Year. We assume that inflation in these categories will return to the previous trend in net terms in February and March, they wrote. So why such losses in the market? Investors have fully priced in a so-called soft landing that would calm inflation and a surging economy without a recession. This assumption is one of the main drivers of the sharp rise in stocks over the past year. The S&P 500 recently topped 5,000 for the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 30% over the past year. For investors, after months of stock market gains and the certainty of a soft landing, Tuesday's losses are a reminder of the potential risks. could easily bounce back. January's inflation data may also be what economists call noise, representing something outside the overall trend. Much of the inflationary surprise was driven by a 0.6% rise in housing costs from December. Most economists predict that housing inflation, particularly rent inflation, will decline significantly this spring. In the meantime, the economy is strong. The job market remains robust. Wages are rising faster than inflation. However, given that the Fed traditionally cuts rates in a slowing economy, it could stay there for a while longer, perhaps until June instead of May. And inflation monitoring continues. The higher-than-expected inflation underscores lingering upside risks that continue to spread through the U.S. economy, said Kayla Bruun, senior economist for Morning Consult. Wage growth adds purchasing power to already robust consumer spending. This is a strong combination that, if persisted, could hamper a lasting moderation of inflation, she said.

